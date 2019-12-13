Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth "Hank" Hines. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth (Hank) Hines passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends.



He is survived by his wife Matilda (Tillie) Hines of a wonderful 64 years. Brother Tom, and sister Marie. Gerry (Harold) Whitmore and children Jimmy (Sidney), Margaret, Janice, Herbie. Betty (Robert) Allen and children Valerie, Robert, David, Natalie, Kipper. Johanna Colfer and children Nancy, Tim, Kathy, Patty, and many other nieces & nephews.



He will be processed in death with his Mother, Father and brother Gene.



Kenneth (Hank) served our country. He was a butcher, baker, and commercial fishermen. He loved hunting. He was a man of honor who was always there when in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Memorial service for Kenneth Lee Hines (Hank) will be at Alaska Memorial Park Funeral Home located at 3839 Riverside Dr. in Juneau on Tuesday, December 17 at 1:00PM.

Kenneth (Hank) Hines passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends.He is survived by his wife Matilda (Tillie) Hines of a wonderful 64 years. Brother Tom, and sister Marie. Gerry (Harold) Whitmore and children Jimmy (Sidney), Margaret, Janice, Herbie. Betty (Robert) Allen and children Valerie, Robert, David, Natalie, Kipper. Johanna Colfer and children Nancy, Tim, Kathy, Patty, and many other nieces & nephews.He will be processed in death with his Mother, Father and brother Gene.Kenneth (Hank) served our country. He was a butcher, baker, and commercial fishermen. He loved hunting. He was a man of honor who was always there when in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Memorial service for Kenneth Lee Hines (Hank) will be at Alaska Memorial Park Funeral Home located at 3839 Riverside Dr. in Juneau on Tuesday, December 17 at 1:00PM. Published in The Juneau Empire from Dec. 13, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close