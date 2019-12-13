Kenneth (Hank) Hines passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Matilda (Tillie) Hines of a wonderful 64 years. Brother Tom, and sister Marie. Gerry (Harold) Whitmore and children Jimmy (Sidney), Margaret, Janice, Herbie. Betty (Robert) Allen and children Valerie, Robert, David, Natalie, Kipper. Johanna Colfer and children Nancy, Tim, Kathy, Patty, and many other nieces & nephews.
He will be processed in death with his Mother, Father and brother Gene.
Kenneth (Hank) served our country. He was a butcher, baker, and commercial fishermen. He loved hunting. He was a man of honor who was always there when in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial service for Kenneth Lee Hines (Hank) will be at Alaska Memorial Park Funeral Home located at 3839 Riverside Dr. in Juneau on Tuesday, December 17 at 1:00PM.
Published in The Juneau Empire from Dec. 13, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020