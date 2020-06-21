Lifelong Alaska resident Kenneth Leroy Kareen, passed away March 17, 2020, at his home in Juneau,
Alaska with family at his side.
Per Ken's wishes a private graveside service will be held in Anchorage, Alaska, at a later date.
Mr. Kareen was born at Anchorage Hospital, June 9, 1939 in Anchorage, AK to Leo and Helen Kareen.
He graduated from Anchorage High School in 1957. As a young man Ken earned his Eagle Scout Badge
and in later years became a Scout leader. He served in the Alaska National Guard and was honorably
discharged in 1959. He then attended UAF and served as student body president he also played on the
UAF Hockey Team. He completed his degree in Arts and Political Science at Alaska Methodist University.
He resided in Anchorage until the early 1960's then moved to Juneau, AK where he lived the rest of his
life. He was married to former wife Romayne from 1970 to 1997.
Ken worked for 8 years as an Ironworker for Local 751 before starting a career with the State of Alaska.
Eventually becoming the Director of Personnel for the State of Alaska in Juneau. He also spent time as
the Director of Personnel for the City of Juneau. He retired in 1996.
Ken was a born leader and belonged to many organizations. He was an active member of the Alaska
Pioneers and served as The Grand President in 1989. He also served as President of the Juneau Igloo as
well as holding various other positions. Other offices he held over the years were President of the
Juneau Kiwanis Club and President of Juneau Public Personnel Association. He earned his private pilot's
license in 1971. He loved flying around Alaska and the western US. He even made a trip to Florida for a
family occasion.
Ken was a much-loved uncle, he never missed a special occasion including graduations and weddings
despite living afar. He thoroughly enjoyed the time he was able to spend with the great grands, Abigail,
Colby and Declyn. He will be dearly missed.
Mr. Kareen is survived by nieces Jodi (Roger) Benham, Kelly (Chris) English, sister-in-law Pat Kareen,
grand nephews Tyler (Erika) and Dylan Jones, Christian (Alison) and Brandon English, grand nieces Amy
and Anna English, dear friends Ted McNally and the Smith family. He was preceded in death by his
father Leo Kareen, mother Helen Mattson, brother Ed Kareen and nephew Scott Kareen.
The family asks that donations be made to the American Lung Association in memory of Ken.
Published in Juneau Empire from Jun. 21 to Jul. 20, 2020.