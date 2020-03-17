Kent Dwaine Eriksen was born on June 15, 1953 in Oakland, Nebraska, the second oldest son of Kennard and Evelyn (Moline) Eriksen. He graduated from Homer High School in 1972. In 1973, Kent married his high school sweetheart, Karen, and together they raised four children: Eric, Christy, Cindy, and Jessica.
Kent worked for the U.S. Postal Service for more than 30 years, retiring in 2011 as the Postmaster of Juneau. He loved a good adventure and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and pilot. He was a dedicated husband and father.
Kent is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Eriksen (2011).
Kent is survived in death by his wife, Karen; his son Eric; and his daughters Christy, Cindy (and husband Ariel Barrios), and Jessica (and husband Zachary Garcia); his father, Kennard; his three brothers, Rod, Larry (and wife Kristen), and Mark; and five grandchildren: Luke, Elizabeth, Mya, Diego, and Scott. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, 2:00pm at Christ Lutheran Church.
Published in The Juneau Empire from Mar. 17 to Apr. 16, 2020