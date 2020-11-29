1/1
Kevin Christopher Dawson
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kevin Christopher Dawson passed away after a lengthy illness on July 13th 2020 in a Seattle long term care nursing home.

Kevin was the youngest of 7 children of Bertha Marie and Thomas James Dawson.

Kevin was born March 10th 1956 in St. Anns Hospital in Juneau Alaska and spent his early years growing up with his siblings on St. Anns Avenue in Douglas Alaska. He leaves behind his 2 daughters, Natalie (Kristopher) Nelson of Manzanita, OR, and Leslie (Matt) Forgey of Woodland, WA. and son KC Dawson of Vancouver, WA. and four grandchildren. He leaves behind his brothers James (Renee) Dawson of Renton, WA,  Tommy Dawson of Juneau, AK, Serene (Russ) Randall of Kirkland, WA, and Beverly (Carson) Knight of Camas Washington.

Kevin was laid to rest in Kirkland WA. Cemetery near his mother and father and sister Francis.

A private family ceremony was held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Juneau Empire from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by JuneauEmpire.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved