

Kevin Christopher Dawson passed away after a lengthy illness on July 13th 2020 in a Seattle long term care nursing home.



Kevin was the youngest of 7 children of Bertha Marie and Thomas James Dawson.



Kevin was born March 10th 1956 in St. Anns Hospital in Juneau Alaska and spent his early years growing up with his siblings on St. Anns Avenue in Douglas Alaska. He leaves behind his 2 daughters, Natalie (Kristopher) Nelson of Manzanita, OR, and Leslie (Matt) Forgey of Woodland, WA. and son KC Dawson of Vancouver, WA. and four grandchildren. He leaves behind his brothers James (Renee) Dawson of Renton, WA, Tommy Dawson of Juneau, AK, Serene (Russ) Randall of Kirkland, WA, and Beverly (Carson) Knight of Camas Washington.



Kevin was laid to rest in Kirkland WA. Cemetery near his mother and father and sister Francis.



A private family ceremony was held.





