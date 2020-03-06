Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lance Caldwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with a heavy heart that I share the sad news that Lance Caldwell passed away February 20th, 2020.



Born & raised in West Monroe, Louisiana, he often talked about how he wanted to explore the world, even at a very young age. He joined the Marines at age 17 and served in Viet Nam for several years. Although he never talked about it, he earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal, as well as the Rifle Expert Badge. He was honorably discharged in 1973 and vowed never to pick up another gun. One of his favorite stories was that after he came home from the war he decided to pick up his atlas, stick out his thumb, and find out how to be a "real hippy"!



Lance had an optimistic outlook on life and his grin was infectious. He loved Rock –n – Roll, especially AC/DC and Hells Belles. He considered himself a "number one, true-blue fan", and reliving concert memories gave him a lot of joy. He surrounded himself with pictures of concerts he went to, as well as all his rock-n-roll heroes.



He was an avid camper and hiker, as well as a lover of nature and being outside. He often said that even though he was born in Louisiana, Alaska was his real home, although it took several trips "outside" before he finally realized he was meant to stay here! His numerous photos of nature and hikes attest to his many adventures around Juneau during the past 20+ years that he lived here.



He never hesitated to say thanks to those who were kind to him, reminding us that he valued our friendships tremendously. His completely honest nature made him unique in many ways, and he often said he wanted people to remember him as someone different from everyone else, and anyone who met him knew that he was.



Besides his many friends, Lance is survived by his mother, Cissy, younger brother Clint, and many relatives in the Louisiana area.



In remembrance of Lance, donations are encouraged to Southeast Senior Services, who were very kind and caring to Lance for the past couple years.



