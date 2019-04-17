Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena "Linda" Sorenson. View Sign

Lena passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2019 at her home in Vero Beach, Florida at the age of 69 years. In her final years, as she battled aggressive ALS, she received an inspiring amount of love and support from Florida to Alaska and beyond. As a mother, friend, nurse, artist, gardener and community member, Lena nurtured and cared for the world around her. She felt that love generously reflected back to bring her peace in the end.



Lena's life will be celebrated Saturday, April 20th at 1pm at The Plaza (884 17th Street) in Vero Beach, FL. There will be similar Alaskan memorials this summer TBA in Juneau and Tenakee Springs. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to SEACC or the ALS Association. Lena passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2019 at her home in Vero Beach, Florida at the age of 69 years. In her final years, as she battled aggressive ALS, she received an inspiring amount of love and support from Florida to Alaska and beyond. As a mother, friend, nurse, artist, gardener and community member, Lena nurtured and cared for the world around her. She felt that love generously reflected back to bring her peace in the end.Lena's life will be celebrated Saturday, April 20th at 1pm at The Plaza (884 17th Street) in Vero Beach, FL. There will be similar Alaskan memorials this summer TBA in Juneau and Tenakee Springs. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to SEACC or the ALS Association. Published in The Juneau Empire from Apr. 17 to May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close