Leonard John Parisien passed away April 23, 2020, at home in Atlin, B.C. Len's life partner Emily Cohoe, was by his side. Len was born in Montreal, Québec Province, Canada on May 28, 1955.



Len arrived on the Taku River in December of 1978. He built his cabin on Jet Bar and fished on the Taku for over forty years. Over the years, Len hosted many July 3rd, Canada Day parties that included baseball, motorcycle and four-wheeler races, music, bonfires, and much more! Len yielded a mean chainsaw, was well known for his snowmachine skills, especially breaking trail, was a great storyteller, played multiple instruments and had a great voice.



Len is survived by his Father, Donald Parisien, son, Walker, brothers Allan (Linda), Daryl (Natalie), Chris (Bev), Pete, and Dave, nieces and nephews Joe, Jennifer, Leif, Josh, Brooke, Heather, Sage, Jodie, Erin, and Emery and many extended family and friends.



Len's Mother Marion, and brother Tim predeceased him.



Len's integrity and willingness to lend a hand was respected by all. He will be dearly missed. Thanks to friends and family for sharing Len's adventuresome journey.



Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

