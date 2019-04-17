Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester John Cole. View Sign

Lester died suddenly at his home in Anacortes, Washington on January 25, 2019. Lester was born in Kobe, Japan, son of Marion and Helen Cole. His family spent several years in Japan, Germany and North Carolina before moving to Juneau in 1955. He grew up in the Juneau/Douglas area, graduating from Juneau Douglas High School Class of 1971. He was on the wrestling team and enjoyed wood working and automotive.



After graduation, Lester began long term employment in Juneau with Foss Alaska Shipping Company. He continued his work as a long shore man while also beginning a career as a commercial fisherman, first on the F/V Seahawk and later the F/V Ginny Marie. In time Lester left the fishing business and relocated to Anacortes. He continued to work as a long shore man out of Dutch Harbor, Anacortes and Juneau until health issues arose.



Lester loved hunting and fishing, passing his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren.

He was never one to miss the Salmon Derby if possible.



Lester is survived by his wife and stepdaughter Virginia Cole and Erika Wilbur of Anacortes, mother Helen Bonnett (George), sister Linda Cryan (Ian), sons Michael Cole (Maike) and Matt Cole (Kim), all of Juneau. He is also survived by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Services were held in Anacortes, Washington.

