On Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, Linda Mae Mason Moats, passed away at the age of 76 in Boise, Idaho. She battled cancer gracefully for nine months. She was surrounded by love and peace at the end of her well-lived life.



Linda and husband Bill moved to Juneau in 1988. Linda worked at the oil spill response group after the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill and for Alaska House Representative, Max Gruenberg. Linda was then employed at CBJ Engineering Department and later, at the Alaska Association of School Administrators.



Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Moats, and her father, Thomas Mason. She is survived by her mother Marguerite (Vanderbilt) Mason, her daughter Carin Moats, her grandchildren Connor, Hannah, and Emma Chochrek, all of Star, ID.

