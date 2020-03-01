Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorayne Marie (Blood) Barnhart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorayne Marie Barnhart Blood, age 52, passed away at her home in Eureka Springs, Arkansas surrounded by the love of her husband, parents, many friends and her fur babies on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born July 31, 1967 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Donald and Arlene (



Lorayne was the owner of the Green Tree Lodge and RV Park in Eureka Springs, board member of the Greater Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce, and former board member of the Southeast (Alaska) Conference.



She is a graduate of the University of Alaska with a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management and Cross-Cultural Communications, where she was President of the Student Council and Vice-President of the All Alaska Higher Education Student Council.



Lorayne is survived by her husband Lawrence Blood; daughter Alecia Klotz (Brandon); son Thomas Blood; grandchildren Wyatt Klotz, Lilah Klotz; parents Donald and Arlene Barnhart; brother David Barnhart; sisters Beth Harrison (Andrew) and Donna Longenecker (Andrew); nephews Erik Barnhart, Jake Longenecker, Josh Longenecker, Dylan Harrison, Jack Harrison; nieces Emma Harrison, Adelaide Barnhart; great nephew Luke Barnhart; beloved dogs Sandie, Lady Coconut, Target; beloved cats Skitty Kitty, Leo, Little Belle; many friends and colleagues.



She is preceded in death by her grandparents.



The family will be holding Celebrations of Life in honor of Lorayne in Lancaster, PA on March 28, 2020; Juneau, AK on March 31,2020; and Eureka Springs, AR on July 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Lorayne Marie Barnhart Blood, age 52, passed away at her home in Eureka Springs, Arkansas surrounded by the love of her husband, parents, many friends and her fur babies on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born July 31, 1967 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Donald and Arlene ( Smith ) Barnhart.Lorayne was the owner of the Green Tree Lodge and RV Park in Eureka Springs, board member of the Greater Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce, and former board member of the Southeast (Alaska) Conference.She is a graduate of the University of Alaska with a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management and Cross-Cultural Communications, where she was President of the Student Council and Vice-President of the All Alaska Higher Education Student Council.Lorayne is survived by her husband Lawrence Blood; daughter Alecia Klotz (Brandon); son Thomas Blood; grandchildren Wyatt Klotz, Lilah Klotz; parents Donald and Arlene Barnhart; brother David Barnhart; sisters Beth Harrison (Andrew) and Donna Longenecker (Andrew); nephews Erik Barnhart, Jake Longenecker, Josh Longenecker, Dylan Harrison, Jack Harrison; nieces Emma Harrison, Adelaide Barnhart; great nephew Luke Barnhart; beloved dogs Sandie, Lady Coconut, Target; beloved cats Skitty Kitty, Leo, Little Belle; many friends and colleagues.She is preceded in death by her grandparents.The family will be holding Celebrations of Life in honor of Lorayne in Lancaster, PA on March 28, 2020; Juneau, AK on March 31,2020; and Eureka Springs, AR on July 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2020. Published in The Juneau Empire from Mar. 1 to Mar. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close