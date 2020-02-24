Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorin Lowell Nash. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorin Lowell Nash, of Auke Bay, AK, died on December 25, 2019, at St. Elias Specialty Hospital in Anchorage, AK, from the effects of a stroke.



He was born in Pasadena, CA, to Dwight and Florence Nash on October 21, 1941.



Lorin loved cars, including repairing them. He discovered that passion in his youth, when neighbor Arnie Maier introduced him to classic cars; he was hooked for life. Another love was driving construction machinery, whether it was operating a D9 dozer when he was a partner in a gold mine on the Forty Mile River, east of Tok, AK, or his Case backhoe as well as moving dirt with his Bobcat. He was a skillful driver. He also flew his own plane, a Maule 4, for many years. When that adventure came to an end, he transitioned over to flying RC model airplanes and drones.



While serving in the US Army in the 1960s, he was deployed to Germany, where he met his wife, Hildegard (Weber). They were married in Anchorage, AK, on August 14, 1967.



After his honorable military discharge, he started working as an electronics technician for RCA at a White Alice Communications site in King Salmon, AK, then for Alascom on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline (Prudhoe Bay to Valdez) and in Juneau until his retirement in 2008, spanning 41 years in the workforce.



Lorin was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Richard, Tom and Sandra. He is survived by his wife, son, Les (Beverly) and daughter, Esther. Grandchildren – Cory Nash, Levi Cornell, Hannah, Joey and Zackery Smatlan, Mckinley, Maverick and Mustang Nash. Brothers Dwight (Nancy), Bill (Diane), Gregg (Patti) and sister, Carol Lawrence, as well as many nieces and nephews.



No services are planned. He will be missed.

Lorin Lowell Nash, of Auke Bay, AK, died on December 25, 2019, at St. Elias Specialty Hospital in Anchorage, AK, from the effects of a stroke.He was born in Pasadena, CA, to Dwight and Florence Nash on October 21, 1941.Lorin loved cars, including repairing them. He discovered that passion in his youth, when neighbor Arnie Maier introduced him to classic cars; he was hooked for life. Another love was driving construction machinery, whether it was operating a D9 dozer when he was a partner in a gold mine on the Forty Mile River, east of Tok, AK, or his Case backhoe as well as moving dirt with his Bobcat. He was a skillful driver. He also flew his own plane, a Maule 4, for many years. When that adventure came to an end, he transitioned over to flying RC model airplanes and drones.While serving in the US Army in the 1960s, he was deployed to Germany, where he met his wife, Hildegard (Weber). They were married in Anchorage, AK, on August 14, 1967.After his honorable military discharge, he started working as an electronics technician for RCA at a White Alice Communications site in King Salmon, AK, then for Alascom on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline (Prudhoe Bay to Valdez) and in Juneau until his retirement in 2008, spanning 41 years in the workforce.Lorin was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Richard, Tom and Sandra. He is survived by his wife, son, Les (Beverly) and daughter, Esther. Grandchildren – Cory Nash, Levi Cornell, Hannah, Joey and Zackery Smatlan, Mckinley, Maverick and Mustang Nash. Brothers Dwight (Nancy), Bill (Diane), Gregg (Patti) and sister, Carol Lawrence, as well as many nieces and nephews.No services are planned. He will be missed. Published in The Juneau Empire from Feb. 24 to Mar. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close