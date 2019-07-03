Louis David Grafton (HEAVY) passed away June 2nd 2019 in Scio, Oregon.
Born February 28, 1947 in Chicago, IL and adopted by the late Reverend Franklin Louis and his Wife Ester.
Louis grew up between Craig and Juneau AK. Entering the US Army in 1964, he returned to marry his wife Sandra. They relocated to Erie, Pennsylvania were he worked until planting his roots back in Alaska in 1976 where he started raising his family. Louis worked as Operating Engineer for local 302 migrating into self-employment as a mechanic shop owner until he retired in 2014.
Louis left behind three children, five grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and an extended family and friends he spoke of often.
RIP Heavy we will miss you, thanks for the memories we will cherish days to come.
Published in The Juneau Empire from July 3 to Aug. 2, 2019