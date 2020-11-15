











Louise M Seligmann, born Feb 19, 1940 passed away at home, surrounded by her family on Nov 2, 2020.



She was mother to five children: Eric Potter, Suzanne Dutson, Regan Tweedy, Erin Heywood, Jan-Marie Bearfield (Bryant).



Louise was also a proud, hard-working Registered Nurse, earning her Bachelor of

Science in Nursing degree at Western Connecticut State College while raising her five children as a single

mother. She was proud of the fact that she graduated, (although it took her 9 years) she was

determined to accomplish graduation.



Louise held several nursing jobs across her lifespan including hospital staff nurse (medical/surgical,

mental health), Director of Nursing for several nursing homes (Connecticut and Florida), State Nursing

Home Inspector (Alaska), Public Health Nurse (Connecticut), and most recently Mental Health Nurse

(Alaska). She cared for some of the most challenging and rewarding patients.



Louise and her daughter Regan Tweedy were most proud to be owners of an apartment complex in

Juneau that they called "The Compound". It houses Louise's children, grandchildren, and great grandson

and provides them with shelter to flourish in life.



Per her long-standing wishes, services will be held privately for close family and friends in Juneau,

followed by interment in the family cemetery plot in Danbury, Connecticut. The Family will be

scheduling a celebration of life in Spring 2021 when it is safer and more reasonable to celebrate in a

group setting.



She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Seligmann, son, Eric Potter, daughters Suzanne Dutson, Regan

Tweedy. Erin Heywood and Jan-Marie Bearfield (Bryant Bearfield), grandchildren Elizabeth DeMunck,

Kristen Dutson, James LeBlanc-Tweedy, Michael LeBlanc-Tweedy, Daniel LeBlanc-Tweedy, Zachary

Heywood, Adrian Heywood and great-grandson , Jordan DeMunck. She is also survived by her furry

family who she loved dearly including cats; Doppler, Ginger and Little Bastard (Potter) and dogs, Gus and

Bo Bo (Dutson), Buddy, Chloe (Tweedy) and Lucy (DeMunck), Sadie, Ally and Betty Boop (Heywood) and

Lokie and Chewy (Bearfield).

