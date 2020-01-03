Lynn Emil Divelbess, 75, of Bainbridge Island, WA, died November 22, 2019. Lynn graduated from Gilbert High School in 1962. He earned a BA in Elementary Education from the University of Arizona in 1966, an MA from Arizona State University in 1969, as well as certification in school administration.
Lynn married Claudia (Bennett) August 19, 1967. In 1981, they moved to Juneau, Alaska where they raised sons, Robert and Kenneth, built their careers, and established many life-long friendships.
Between 1981 and 1999, Lynn served as principal of Marie Drake and Dryden Middle School. When he was not working, he loved to ski, fish and travel. Lynn and Claudia retired and moved to Bainbridge Island in 1999.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Daniel and John. He is survived by his wife Claudia; sons Robert and Kenneth (Gelila Goba); grandchildren Xander, Zane, Yordanos, and Robbie.
Lynn will forever be remembered for his optimism, laughter, generosity and deep love of family.
A memorial service is planned for 3:00 pm, Sunday, February 9th at Grace Episcopal Church, Bainbridge Island, WA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Open Hearts Big Dreams to support literacy in Ethiopia
Published in The Juneau Empire from Jan. 3 to Feb. 2, 2020