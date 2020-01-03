Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Emil Divelbess. View Sign Service Information Grace Episcopal Church 8595 NE Day Rd Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Send Flowers Obituary

Lynn Emil Divelbess, 75, of Bainbridge Island, WA, died November 22, 2019. Lynn graduated from Gilbert High School in 1962. He earned a BA in Elementary Education from the University of Arizona in 1966, an MA from Arizona State University in 1969, as well as certification in school administration.



Lynn married Claudia (Bennett) August 19, 1967. In 1981, they moved to Juneau, Alaska where they raised sons, Robert and Kenneth, built their careers, and established many life-long friendships.



Between 1981 and 1999, Lynn served as principal of Marie Drake and Dryden Middle School. When he was not working, he loved to ski, fish and travel. Lynn and Claudia retired and moved to Bainbridge Island in 1999.



Lynn was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Daniel and John. He is survived by his wife Claudia; sons Robert and Kenneth (Gelila Goba); grandchildren Xander, Zane, Yordanos, and Robbie.



Lynn will forever be remembered for his optimism, laughter, generosity and deep love of family.



Published in The Juneau Empire from Jan. 3 to Feb. 2, 2020

