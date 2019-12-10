Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia (MacLeod) Harben. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia MacLeod Harben, dearly loved mother, grandmother ("Nanamar"), sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully, with her daughters by her side, on November 15, 2019 after a battle with cancer. She was 72.



The former Juneau resident was born in Bellmore, NY, and graduated from W.C. Mepham High School in 1965, where she served on student council, sang in the a capella choir, and was voted the senior prom queen. hAfter high school, she attended nursing school at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, NY, and was very devoted to her profession as a registered nurse for 42 years. After moving to Juneau, AK in 1986, she worked at Family Practice Physicians as the head RN with Dr. Kim



While married to Coast Guard Commander Geoffrey Harben, Marcia lived in various areas of the U.S., including Cape Cod, MA, Honolulu, HI, Governors Island, NY, Savannah, GA and Cincinnati, OH before settling in Juneau, where she lived for 27 years. While in Governor's Island, she served as president of the largest Coast Guard wives club in the country, a position typically held by a more senior officer's wife.



She will be remembered fondly by the Juneau community as "Nurse Marcia." She was often greeted on the street, and met with hugs and "thank yous" for her longtime work and dedication as a compassionate caretaker. Marcia was an avid reader, dog lover and an enthusiastic member of the 12's (Go Seahawks!). She regularly completed The New York Times daily crossword in pen, was unbeatable at Scrabble and could out answer anyone while watching Jeopardy.



Many will recall her warm, outgoing and friendly personality combined with an unmatched wit and sense of humor. She always had people laughing, even in her final days. She had a heart of gold and left immeasurable impressions on the thousands of lives she touched throughout her existence. We are all better people for having known her.



She is predeceased by her parents Mildred & Donald MacLeod of New York.



Marcia is survived and deeply missed by her daughters Kristin Szabadi of Lake Stevens, WA, and Tara Williams of Portland, OR, her brothers Don MacLeod of New York and Rick MacLeod of Newburyport, MA, her five grandchildren Zia, Sierra, Alexandra, Piper and Casey, as well as her sons- and sisters-in-laws, nieces, cousins, and friends.



Marcia's family wants to thank and express their profound gratitude to the incredible nursing staff of Providence Hospital in Everett for their compassionate care of Marcia during her final days. Some things in life do come full circle.



The family is planning a private memorial service on the Oregon Coast, one of Marcia's favorite places. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marcia's name to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center ( https://www.fredhutch.org/en.html ). Published in The Juneau Empire from Dec. 10, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020

