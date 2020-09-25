On Friday September 11th Margaret J Hunt, loving wife and mother passed away at age 62, in her home with her family by her side. Born on July 16th 1958 in Homestead, FL. She met Lester Hunt Sr. in 1981 and married the love of her life on November 3rd 1984 in Anchorage, AK, making their home in Juneau, AK in 1989. Lester and Margaret raised 2 children, Madison Hunt and Lester Hunt Jr., both of Juneau. She is also survived by her mother Margaret J LaPradd of Cherokee, AL. Margaret was best known for bringing unique items; designer clothing shoes and other great finds into Juneau and sharing them in the local market spaces. Margaret opened not only her home but her heart to many children within the foster care system for many years. She was so loved and is so dearly missed. The Hunt family will be having a Celebration of her Life on Saturday October 3, 2020 at Auke Rec beginning at 1pm - 5pm allowing for everyone to pay respects in a staggering fashion. Due to current COVID Pandemic we will not be serving refreshments and will as well be respecting social distancing. Thank you everyone for your kindness and support in this difficult time, with gratitude...The Hunt Family.



