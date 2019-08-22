Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Teresa Dutson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Teresa Dutson, 93, of Juneau went into the presence of God on August 11, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska. Her Tlingit name is Sháax' Sáani. She is Raven, Iishka Hit of Taku River. She is Yanyeidi-yatki.

Margaret was born in Douglas, Alaska to Frank and Susie Hubbard on November 11, 1925. She loved studying and learning, attending school in Douglas as a child then continued learning and working toward a business degree at the University of Alaska. She was married to William "Rusty" Osborne from 1945 until his death in 2004. In July 2008 Margaret married Richard Dutson. Margaret was recognized during her lifetime, and will be into the future, as a highly adept speaker of Tlingit. After the kids were in school full time, she worked for the Alaska Departments of Health and Social Services, and Revenue. In her later years she worked for the University of Alaska SE on the Tlingit Conversation Project. First and foremost she loved God and was an active member of Glacier Valley Church of God. She was devoted to her family and was involved in their lives. She had a great sense of humor and was a great story teller about the old days. Her other interests were many and included fishing and boating, going on drives "out the road," Christmas time, crocheting gifts, and she loved flowers.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Frank Jr., Mark, John, Dorothy, Edward, and Mary; Rusty Osborne (husband); son Lester Davis; son-in-law Chuck Bratton; grandson Mark Davis.

She is survived by her husband Richard Dutson; daughters Sheri Bratton (Chuck); Elizabeth Sosa-Flores (Manuel); Debra Graceland (Bryan); step-daughter Kristen Dutson; nieces Henrietta Peterson and Bernadine Lupro; grandchildren, Daniel Bratton, Jill Daniels, Mark Davis, Amy Peterson, Amielsa, Elvia, Mariella Sosa-Flores; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

In addition, she was loved and cherished by many friends in the community. She will be missed.

A celebration of her life will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 24 at Glacier Valley Church of God.

