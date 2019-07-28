Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margary Doris (VanOs) Wheeler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margary Doris VanOs Wheeler was born on the family farm in Saskatchewan, Canada on the 3rd of December 1928. She died at home in Juneau, Alaska on the 3rd of February 2019, surrounded by loved ones.



Margary was the 5th of ten children born to John and Mary VanOs. Marge graduated at 16, went to nursing school and became a Registered Nurse, caring for children with psychiatric issues. She married Michael Homer Wheeler in 1963 in British Columbia and they moved North to Alaska. They had their only child, Lyndsey Marie, in 1968. Marge worked as a bookkeeper for Wien Air, Alaska Coastal and Southeast Skyways before starting at Capitol Motor Supply in 1982. She worked for the Ninnis-Johnson families for the next 16 years until an accident while on vacation forced her retirement.



Marge is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Gladys, Reta and Marie as well as brothers Jack, Bob, Herb and Tom. She is survived by her daughter Lyndsey Zeller and granddaughter Jamelyn Zeller as well as numerous nieces & nephews. An avid quilter and gardener, plus being an excellent listener, she was loved by many "children of other mothers" who stopped by to visit and have a toddy while she worked a new quilt on her ancient Singer sewing machine or tending her beloved garden.



She will be buried at 10am at Alaskan Memorial Part on Riverside Drive with a Celebration of Life following at the family home on Mountainwood Circle.

Published in The Juneau Empire from July 28 to Aug. 27, 2019

