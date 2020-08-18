Marilyn Elizabeth Johnson passed away at the age of 48 from a long-standing battle of lung cancer at Bartlett Regional Hospital surrounded by her immediate family on July 16, 2020. Marilyn was born on February 1, 1972, in Mt Edgecumbe, Alaska. Marilyn grew up in Angoon, Alaska and graduated from Angoon High School as valedictorian of class of 1990. She then continued her schooling at Haskell Indians Nation University in Lawrence, Kansas, where she met Patrick Romero. They have a child together, Kaitlynne Romero, born August 7, 1993.

Marilyn moved from Lawrence, Kansas, in late 1994, where she met the love her life, Benjamin Johnson Jr., at the popular Southeast Alaska Gold Medal basketball tournament in Juneau, Alaska. Three years later, her second child was born, Joshua Ethan Johnson, born November 14, 1998. A few years later, they welcomed her third child, Andee Drew Johnson, born February 8, 2000. Marilyn and her family moved to Eagle River, Alaska, in 2001, where Marilyn worked at South Central Foundation, Development Center as a Trainer I Scholarship Coordinator.

Marilyn had a longing to be closer to her family, so they moved to Angoon, Alaska, in August 2004, where she worked at the Angoon Health Clinic as a CHA II. They welcomed their fourth child, Emma Carol Johnson, born October 3, 2007. Marilyn and her family then moved, again, to North Bend, Washington, where her partner worked for Sealaska Corporation. Being so far away from family again, the family returned back to Juneau in May 2008 and sealed this permanent residency with buying a home.

Marilyn married Ben in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 10, 2015 with close family and friends in attendance. Marilyn loved being together with close friends and family most especially attending and hosting family potlucks. Growing up with many childhood friends from Angoon, Marilyn's smile, laughter, and loved attracted many more lifelong friendships. She loved being a part of the adventures her girls Michelle, Bev, and Amber would plan together to travel, attend concerts, celebrations, dinners, and having girl time. Many friends would follow these adventures and now have many memories shared with Marilyn's smile and laughter we all will always remember her by. She will be missed.

Marilyn leaves behind her husband Ben, children, Kaitlynne, Joshua, Andee, and Emma; her grandchild, Avelina; her mother and father, Vivian and Russell; sisters Kimberly, Crystal, and Kara; as well as extended family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store