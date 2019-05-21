Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Iris (Holmes) Rector. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie, born Marjorie Iris Holmes in Miami, Florida, passed away on April 9, 2019 in Satellite Beach, Florida. She married Conley Rector,"Rec" in 1946, and is survived by her husband of 72+ years and their three children, Margo (Mike) Greany, Juneau, Alaska, Wendy Dimond, Rockledge, Florida and Glenn (Cheryl) Rector, Satellite Beach, Florida. Marjorie is survived by grandchildren; Christopher Dimond, Douglas, Alaska; Jordan Kendall, Juneau, Alaska; Aaron Dimond, Henderson, Nevada; Chris Lugg, Jacksonville, Florida, and five great-grandchildren.



Marjorie was an artist, seamstress, incredible cook, gracious hostess and accomplished homemaker. Her work and talents will live on in her paintings, recipes and the skills she shared. She welcomed many "extra" children into her heart and had an impact that will be felt for generations. One young child could not pronounce her name, calling her, "Marnie" or "Marne." The name stuck. Many new words were coined to describe her colorful expressions now called, "marni-isms". Her vivid vocabulary is ingrained in family and friends memories of her. She was funny, mischievous, making a mundane task more fun because she was a part of it.



Marjorie and Conley, "Rec" moved often with the US Navy and US Coast Guard, living in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Alaska and Hawaii. Marjorie was always up for a new adventure, even when it included 3 kids and a dog in a VW camper driving from Florida to Alaska. Her first year in Douglas, Alaska in 1961 was a difficult one, getting accustomed to the rain, the long and short daylight and her family's enthusiasm for both. She grew to love Alaska, and the entire family looked forward to opportunities to return. The family did another tour in Juneau, Conley retiring from the US Coast Guard. Like many other families, they returned several times to live in Alaska. She cited Alaska and Florida as home; she and Conley "Rec" planned to be snowbirds returning every summer until ill health ended that chapter of their retired life.



Marjorie was an avid fisherman, any pole with a fish on it became ?her? pole. When asked what fish she liked best, she always replied, "Underwater fish." Wise boat companions stood back, helped only when asked, never bumped a fish off her line, and prepared to do battle if it was undersized and had to be returned to the sea.



Marjorie was a friend, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed, remembered with a smile, a colorful quote and always with great love and happy memories.



At her request, no services are planned, her cremains will be placed in the Holmes family plot in Florida. Condolences can be sent c/o, Margo Greany, 643 Main Street, Juneau, Alaska 99801, to be shared with Conley "Rec" and other family members. Published in The Juneau Empire from May 21 to June 20, 2019

