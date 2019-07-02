Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marliyn Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Jean Miller went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington. She was 88 years old, born in Wichita, Kansas on November 13, 1930.



She married her husband, Mike Miller, in 1950. In 1954 they came to Alaska, settling in Ketchikan until 1960 when they moved to Juneau. She worked for many years for the Alaska Municipal League.



Marilyn was preceded in death by Mike (2017), and is survived by her children, Gail Coenraad, Kevin Miller, Shelley Miller and Travis Miller, and her grandchildren Marnita Coenraad, Merijke Coenraad, Ori Miller, and David Miller.



Marilyn was an avid hiker, bird watcher, and conservationist, She was an active member of Northern Lights United Church, and regularly volunteered at The Glory Hole, serving meals to the less fortunate.



A memorial service for Marilyn will be held at Northern Lights United Church on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 6PM.

Marilyn Jean Miller went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington. She was 88 years old, born in Wichita, Kansas on November 13, 1930.She married her husband, Mike Miller, in 1950. In 1954 they came to Alaska, settling in Ketchikan until 1960 when they moved to Juneau. She worked for many years for the Alaska Municipal League.Marilyn was preceded in death by Mike (2017), and is survived by her children, Gail Coenraad, Kevin Miller, Shelley Miller and Travis Miller, and her grandchildren Marnita Coenraad, Merijke Coenraad, Ori Miller, and David Miller.Marilyn was an avid hiker, bird watcher, and conservationist, She was an active member of Northern Lights United Church, and regularly volunteered at The Glory Hole, serving meals to the less fortunate.A memorial service for Marilyn will be held at Northern Lights United Church on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 6PM. Published in The Juneau Empire from July 2 to Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close