Martha Anne Graffis Jensen died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in North Ogden, Utah of age-related causes. She was 86. Martie's father died when she was young. She grew up in Eastern Washington with her mother and two older brothers. She married James Ray Jensen on March 16, 1953, in Salt Lake City, UT. Martie and Ray Jensen were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Ray and Martie went on to have six children. Because of Mr. Jensen's employment, with the federal governments engineering dept, the family moved often and lived in various places across the United States. They finally settled in Juneau, AK. 1979. Martie was a creative and outgoing person who enjoyed her family, neighbors, and friends. She was charitable and used her creative talents to enhance the lives of those around her such as building a Barbie Doll house out of boxes and craft materials, sewing for her girls, baking and decorating cakes with sugar roses, visiting the elderly at nursing homes who had no family, and hosting Muscular Dystrophy fundraisers.



Martie made a difference everywhere she lived. In addition to her children, Martie took in foster children for close to 20 years. After the children were raised, she worked for the Juneau school district where she specialized in helping the special needs students. After which, she assisted in her son's furniture business for 25 years. Martie loved to work and enjoyed helping others. When her health deteriorated, she moved to Quail Meadow Assisted Living in North Ogden, Utah. Martie Jensen is survived by her six children, over 120 (One Hundred Twenty) grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and the hundreds of people in Juneau who knew her as Grandma. She will be greatly missed.

