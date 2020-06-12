MARTIN MATTHEW EGGERT 1930-2020



Martin Matthew Eggert passed away Saturday, February 15, in his own home on the Good River in Gustavus, attended by members of the Gustavus Hospice Helping Hands. Martin was 89 years old.



Martin was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1930 and was raised in New York City and on Long Island along with his sister. His mother was from Hungary, and worked at the Sunshine Biscuit Company. His father was an engraver.



Martin attended the University of Montana in Missoula, where he studied education and learned ceramics.



Martin served in the Korean War. He moved to Alaska in the 1950s, teaching school in a number of villages. He and his wife Virginia were in the Valdez earthquake and tsunami of 1964, just barely escaping up the street. The large fishing boat Martin had built by hand was destroyed in the tsunami there. He and Virginia moved to Kodiak, where their daughter Marianne was born in 1965. In Kodiak, he built another power boat, which unfortunately burned to the waterline in an accident. The family moved to Juneau, where Martin built a large family home on Auke Lake. In 1971 the family moved to the Good River in Gustavus, where Martin built a house, a pottery studio, a three-story future home, and a greenhouse, in which he grew amazing lush plants and built small boats. He kayaked in Glacier Bay and loved to go fishing. He owned horses and worked with one pulling logs. He raised Marianne by himself from the time she was 13.



Martin and Marianne went to Portland, Oregon so that Marianne could attend high school and Martin could study at the University of Oregon, where he helped run the raku pottery operation.



Martin was instrumental in helping found the Gustavus Clinic, and was on the Board for many years. He also helped begin the Gustavus Community Garden, and had both a fenced plot and a potato row for many years. He helped establish the new Gustavus Library, and built the book boxes in the children's room. He was constantly working on building, repairing, making furniture -- everything to do with wood.



Martin shared his love of Gustavus, of philosophy, of education, of growing good food from the earth and cacti in his home with all who visited this quiet centered man. He loved his family – Marianne and her husband Bruce McDonough, particularly his grandchild Andrew, who he helped raise. And he loved his big dog, Bill, who continues to watch out for Martin's property on the Good River.



Martin will be remembered for his love of life, his conscious thought and solitary peacefulness, and his good friendships.



