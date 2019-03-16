Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Johnson. View Sign

Mary Ellen Johnson passed away in Angoon on March 13th, 2019. A 40 plus year resident, Mary lived most of her life in Alaska in the communities of Angoon and Yakutat. Mary Ellen served as a community health practitioner (community health aide) for SEARHC in Angoon for nearly 25 years and worked for Wings Alaska and retired from the Yakutat City School District in 2015; she was 67 years young.



Mary Ellen was born June 5th, 1951 in Leonardtown, MD. Mary Ellen raised her six children along with ex-husband Anthony Johnson, Sr. primarily in rural Alaska in the communities of Angoon, Yakutat and Long Island, Alaska.



Mary Ellen lived a rural subsistence lifestyle and learned to love and respect the Tlingit culture of the father of children. Mary Ellen participated and supported many community cultural activities in both Angoon and Yakutat throughout her adult life. Mary Ellen was accomplished Tlingit regalia sewer and proudly created regalia for her children and grandchildren and was a strong supporter of her children and grandchildren native dance accomplishments with both the Yakutat and Angoon dance groups.



Mary Ellen loved attending and watching her children and grandchildren playing basketball throughout junior high, high school on through the annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau. Mary Ellen also loved her television series, berry picking, native food harvesting and preparation as well as long rides and visits with her lifelong friends Harriet Silva and Joanne George of Angoon.



Mary Ellen served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. Mary Ellen was a member of the Tei?weidi Clan and the Alaska Native Sisterhood Camp 7 (Angoon) and supported



Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her father Benjamin Anderson, mother Mary T. Anderson, sister Linda Snellings and sons Anthony Johnson, Jr. and David Joseph Johnson. Mary Ellen is survived by her sisters Soledad Rubio and Dorothy McKay; brothers Lee and Mack Morgan; David and Joseph Anderson; daughter Barbara Jean Johnson; and sons Paul, Jay Benjamin and Adam Johnson; grandchildren Sarah



A memorial service will be held in Angoon on Friday April 5th, 2019 and a memorial service will be held in Yakutat on April 8th, followed by a funeral service on April 9th in Yakutat. A Tlingit 40-Day Party will be held in Yakutat on April 28th. A Tlingit Potlatch will be held in Yakutat with exact date to be determined in 2020.

