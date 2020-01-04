Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Lee) Ellis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lee was born Sunday, September 27, 1925 and died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 94 years of age.



Mary Lee always thought she was born in a very wonderful time. Her great, great paternal grandparents were born in Ireland during the potato famine. They, of course, were good Catholics. Her maternal grandparents were from England and Germany; they were Quakers, so a rich religious history was passed down.



Her paternal grandparents became homesteaders and settled in southwestern Kansas where several years later she was born. She grew up on a farm with cattle, pigs, horses, chickens, cats and dogs. She experienced the 1935 Dust Storm. This was not a great time for her parents but due to her age it was for her.



In 1936 her family moved to the Pacific Northwest where they lived when World War II broke out. Her family experienced rationing of food, sugar and gas. The Japanese students were taken out of school and with their families sent to internment camps.



During the war she went to work in Seattle for the Aluminum Company of America. They made equipment for the airplanes and ships manufactured during the war. She worked in the paper pushing part of the company. Later she went to work for Carroll, Hedland and Associates, a mortgage loan company.



While there she met Jay Ellis, the love of her life.



After Jay and Mary Lee married (we always knew the Lord brought us together), Jay took his bride of six months to Ketchikan, Alaska.



They had three daughters, Leanne, Karla and Terri, all born in the Territory of Alaska. One year she was a Girl Scout Leader for three troops.



She also taught and assisted teaching Sunday school classes, both in the Ketchikan Methodist Church and the Chapel by the Lake in Juneau. Life was good.



Jay and Mary Lee had six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



What a ride! Thank you Lord! Mary Lee was predeceased by her husband Jay Ellis in 2011. She is survived by her children Leanne and Jeff Pilcher, Karla and Robert Schofield, Terri



The family may be contacted at 2567 Meadow Lane, Juneau, AK 99801. Mary Lee requested no services except family at the time Jay and her ashes are interred under the flag at the Riverside Memorial Park.

Mary Lee was born Sunday, September 27, 1925 and died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 94 years of age.Mary Lee always thought she was born in a very wonderful time. Her great, great paternal grandparents were born in Ireland during the potato famine. They, of course, were good Catholics. Her maternal grandparents were from England and Germany; they were Quakers, so a rich religious history was passed down.Her paternal grandparents became homesteaders and settled in southwestern Kansas where several years later she was born. She grew up on a farm with cattle, pigs, horses, chickens, cats and dogs. She experienced the 1935 Dust Storm. This was not a great time for her parents but due to her age it was for her.In 1936 her family moved to the Pacific Northwest where they lived when World War II broke out. Her family experienced rationing of food, sugar and gas. The Japanese students were taken out of school and with their families sent to internment camps.During the war she went to work in Seattle for the Aluminum Company of America. They made equipment for the airplanes and ships manufactured during the war. She worked in the paper pushing part of the company. Later she went to work for Carroll, Hedland and Associates, a mortgage loan company.While there she met Jay Ellis, the love of her life.After Jay and Mary Lee married (we always knew the Lord brought us together), Jay took his bride of six months to Ketchikan, Alaska.They had three daughters, Leanne, Karla and Terri, all born in the Territory of Alaska. One year she was a Girl Scout Leader for three troops.She also taught and assisted teaching Sunday school classes, both in the Ketchikan Methodist Church and the Chapel by the Lake in Juneau. Life was good.Jay and Mary Lee had six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.What a ride! Thank you Lord! Mary Lee was predeceased by her husband Jay Ellis in 2011. She is survived by her children Leanne and Jeff Pilcher, Karla and Robert Schofield, Terri Smith and Cleve McDonald and her sister Sheila Mattick. Her grandchildren Greg Pilcher (Hilary Young), Collin Pilcher, Brittni Talbert (Lito), Megan Kukuk (Jim), Melanie Malone (Ernie Kunde), Brian Smith (Tanya) and nine great grandchildren, several nieces, a nephew, many extended family members and dear friends.The family may be contacted at 2567 Meadow Lane, Juneau, AK 99801. Mary Lee requested no services except family at the time Jay and her ashes are interred under the flag at the Riverside Memorial Park. Published in The Juneau Empire from Jan. 4 to Feb. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close