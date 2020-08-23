Mary grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, during the Great Depression. Upon graduating from high school, she went to Washington, D.C. to work as a secretary, at the Pentagon during World War II. After the war ended, she attended nursing school for two years. In 1947, she married and moved to Missoula, Montana, where she worked as a doctor's assistant until starting a family.

Mary was an extraordinary mother, excellent homemaker and cook. Who will ever forget her cherry pies! She was an avid sports enthusiast who never failed to cheer for her favorite teams –"Go Packers!" "Go Zags!" She raised seven children while moving around the Intermountain West and finally up to Alaska in 1974.

Mary worked at the Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission and enjoyed traveling. She loved her annual trips to Hawaii, trips to Europe and visiting her family in Virginia and Wisconsin. During all of this, she was always a loving, steady support for her family and friends. We all have many happy memories of time spent with her.

When mobility and vision issues caused difficulties, Mary moved to the Juneau Pioneer Home for the final 4 1/2 years of her life. She received kind, loving, and professional care there. This is a great consolation to her family.

Mary was steadfast in her faith. She met life and its challenges with humor, kindness and generosity. All her family will miss her dearly. She rests in peace at the Shrine of Saint Therese columbarium.

