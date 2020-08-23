1/1
Mary June Prussing
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, during the Great Depression. Upon graduating from high school, she went to Washington, D.C. to work as a secretary, at the Pentagon during World War II. After the war ended, she attended nursing school for two years. In 1947, she married and moved to Missoula, Montana, where she worked as a doctor's assistant until starting a family.  
Mary was an extraordinary mother, excellent homemaker and cook. Who will ever forget her cherry pies! She was an avid sports enthusiast who never failed to cheer for her favorite teams –"Go Packers!" "Go Zags!" She raised seven children while moving around the Intermountain West and finally up to Alaska in 1974. 
Mary worked at the Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission and enjoyed traveling. She loved her annual trips to Hawaii, trips to Europe and visiting her family in Virginia and Wisconsin. During all of this, she was always a loving, steady support for her family and friends. We all have many happy memories of time spent with her.
When mobility and vision issues caused difficulties, Mary moved to the Juneau Pioneer Home for the final 4 1/2 years of her life. She received kind, loving, and professional care there. This is a great consolation to her family.
Mary was steadfast in her faith. She met life and its challenges with humor, kindness and generosity. All her family will miss her dearly. She rests in peace at the Shrine of Saint Therese columbarium.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Juneau Empire from Aug. 23 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by JuneauEmpire.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved