March 4, 1996 – January 29, 2020
Matthew moved with his family to Juneau at the age of 2. He graduated high school in 2014. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, movies, skate boarding and especially football. He played football with JYFL and continued playing his high school years at JDHS. He also enjoyed reading and learning about the world beyond Juneau. He was looking forward to attending school at UAS and pursuing a degree in business.
Over the last few weeks I've heard from many of his friends, teachers and employers who had memories to share of Matthew. Some memories were of how Matthew made friends easily and was always willing to help someone in need. Also how he loved to laugh with others and have fun. This is how I hope everyone will remember him.
Matthew joins his brother Brandon, grandparents, extended family and several friends in Heaven.
He is survived by his mother Sharon Mitchell (step father Glenn, step brother Tron) his father, Larry Blatnick (step siblings, Marilla, Marla and Lamar), numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in California, Hawaii and Oregon.
There will be no services at this time.
Published in The Juneau Empire from Mar. 31 to Apr. 30, 2020