Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew A Blatnick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

March 4, 1996 – January 29, 2020



Matthew moved with his family to Juneau at the age of 2. He graduated high school in 2014. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, movies, skate boarding and especially football. He played football with JYFL and continued playing his high school years at JDHS. He also enjoyed reading and learning about the world beyond Juneau. He was looking forward to attending school at UAS and pursuing a degree in business.



Over the last few weeks I've heard from many of his friends, teachers and employers who had memories to share of Matthew. Some memories were of how Matthew made friends easily and was always willing to help someone in need. Also how he loved to laugh with others and have fun. This is how I hope everyone will remember him.



Matthew joins his brother Brandon, grandparents, extended family and several friends in Heaven.



He is survived by his mother Sharon Mitchell (step father Glenn, step brother Tron) his father, Larry Blatnick (step siblings, Marilla, Marla and Lamar), numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in California, Hawaii and Oregon.



There will be no services at this time.



March 4, 1996 – January 29, 2020Matthew moved with his family to Juneau at the age of 2. He graduated high school in 2014. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, movies, skate boarding and especially football. He played football with JYFL and continued playing his high school years at JDHS. He also enjoyed reading and learning about the world beyond Juneau. He was looking forward to attending school at UAS and pursuing a degree in business.Over the last few weeks I've heard from many of his friends, teachers and employers who had memories to share of Matthew. Some memories were of how Matthew made friends easily and was always willing to help someone in need. Also how he loved to laugh with others and have fun. This is how I hope everyone will remember him.Matthew joins his brother Brandon, grandparents, extended family and several friends in Heaven.He is survived by his mother Sharon Mitchell (step father Glenn, step brother Tron) his father, Larry Blatnick (step siblings, Marilla, Marla and Lamar), numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in California, Hawaii and Oregon.There will be no services at this time. Published in The Juneau Empire from Mar. 31 to Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close