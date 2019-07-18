Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Ray Gilchrest. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Matthew Ray Gilchrest, age 35, died in his home on 6/12/2019. Matthew was born 5/10/1984 in Juneau, Alaska, and was raised there as well. Matt had a love for bicycling, hiking, being in the outdoors, and cooking.



He is survived by his brother Russell Gilchrest, sister-in-law Heather, nephews James, Greg, and Issac, Niece Amy, Aunt Judy Croasmun, and cousins Mike, Jessie, and Justin. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Gilchrest.



Matt had many friends, and was always up for a challenge. Matt found peace at church, and made it a priority to see his church family. Matt always made time to see his family.



Matt had a very special charm and unique ability enabling him to lift someone up, when at their darkest. His smile was magnetic and anyone who experienced it must admit was very heartfelt.



His funeral will be held at 4pm on 7/25/2019 at St. Brendan's Episcopal Church: 4207 Mendenhall Loop Road in Juneau, Alaska.

