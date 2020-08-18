Melissa Dawn Rodgers entered Heaven at the age of 40 on July 26, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, AK. She was born in Huntington, WV, on August 9, 1979. She graduated in 1996 from Mariner High School in Everett, WA. While attending high school she took college classes, played on the basketball team, and was involved in a business club. She studied Radiologic Imaging at Marshall University in Huntington, WV from 1996 to 1999.then took a break from college to become a full-time housewife and mother.



Melissa came out of the womb with the "gift of gab." Her great-grandmother said she was vaccinated with a Victrola needle. This led to report cards that read "talks too much." She had a big, beautiful smile, never met a stranger, and had a heart for helping others. Growing up Melissa was headstrong and determined to do things her way. She would say she graduated from the school of hard knocks and learned valuable lessons. Before her disability she worked as a waitress, custodian, night auditor, and office manager.



The course of her journey changed when trauma and mental illness entered Melissa's life at an early age. These later led to addiction and poor choices which ended her life from complications of alcoholism. However, when she fell, she got back up again to courageously "fight the good fight." Melissa accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and proudly proclaimed "I am a child of a King." She enjoyed playing basketball and she had creative talents of singing, writing Christian rap songs, poems, and artwork. She loved dogs and they loved her and were a source of comfort.



Melissa is survived by her sons Isaak, Benjamin, and Saul Davan; her parents Sheree and Jim Overfelt of Juneau, AK; her maternal grandmother, Carol Simon of Huntington, WV, and her substitute mom and aunt, Mary Newlon of Clarksville, TN; and several uncles; aunts, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Connory Kim Le; her husband Heyward Brown; grandparents Janet and Jim McCallister, and David Newlon; 2 aunts and cousins.



Melissa is at peace and rejoicing with her Heavenly Father. We will cherish the good memories of her, time spent together, and the positive impact she had on others. Donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, the Narcolepsy Network, or the Brain Injury Association of America. If you find yourself in trouble like Melissa she would encourage you to attend Celebrate Recovery, AA, NA meetings, or seek help from a mental health professional and a local church. Plans for a memorial service to be announced on a later date.

