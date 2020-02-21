Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Brown passed away on January 25, 2020 in the comfort of his own home in Everett Washington. After a tough battle with lung cancer he passed over comfortably and peacefully with the help of his wife, daughter, family and the support of hospice care.



Michael was a native of Juneau, born to mother Lena Brown of Metlikatla and adopted stepfather, Homer Barston, who he adored and spoke highly of frequently. He had six sisters who all resided in the Alaskan and Washington areas.



Michael had a penchance for the open waters and the outdoors. He spent his younger formative years fishing the Alaskan seas, working in various shipyards, was employed by the Alaska Marine Highways and finished out his career working as a machinist in the engine rooms of the Washington State Ferries. He spent his free time camping, fishing, prospecting, hiking, sailing, and playing the blues. Although he spent his latter years in Washington; his heart was always in Alaska.



Michael left behind his wife, best friend, and partner in crime of 46 years, Florence Brown of Juneau, AK, daughters Lateice Brown of Texas, and daughter Sonia Brown of Juneau AK and his beloved fur child and favorite walking companion, Theodore aka Teddy. He had three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



Michael was the life of the party, he was the master of jokes and story telling, always knew the latest blues, had an infectious laugh and was the greatest fixer of things. He was loved and will be missed greatly.



We will be throwing a celebration of life for Michael June 9, 3-9 pm at Auke Bay Recreation Center Shelter 1 (Big Shelter).

Published in The Juneau Empire from Feb. 21 to Mar. 20, 2020

