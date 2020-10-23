Michael John Prussing



July 3, 1958 – June 11, 2020



Michael Prussing was born in Heppner, Oregon. He spent his childhood in Oregon, Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming until his family moved to Juneau in 1974. He graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School in 1976.



After getting his diploma in aviation maintenance technology, specializing in helicopters, he worked throughout the state, from Barrow to Ketchikan.



Mike's life was full of adventures: Scuba diving for King crab in Juneau or lobster in Mexico; hunting with close friends in Southeast; skiing in Utah, Wyoming, and Alaska; Harley rides in the Interior; RV trips to the beaches of Ninilchik and Homer; fishing everywhere he went. He explored and experienced much of Alaska's beauty.



For the past 10 years, Mike worked with the crew at North Slope Borough Search and Rescue in Utqiagvik. He was an excellent mechanic who took pride in his work, fixing and maintaining the search and rescue helicopters and airplanes. He felt ensuring everyone's safety gave purpose to his life.



Mike survived Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma twice: At the age of 40, and again at 52. His humor, courage and strength during these times were inspirational, especially to fellow cancer patients.



Michael was thoughtful, generous, independent, and private. He always followed his own path.



He is survived by all six of his siblings. We have many Michael stories of happy times spent together to keep us smiling while missing him very much.



He is resting in peace alongside his mother, Mary, at the Shrine of St. Therese columbarium in Juneau, Alaska.



