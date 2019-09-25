Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Kennedy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Former Juneau resident Wm. Michael Kennedy passed away on September 16, 2019 in Sandy, Oregon.

Mike was born on April 21, 1946. After graduating from high school in Indiana, he was drafted into the US Army and served his country well in the 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam.

After his honorable discharge from the military, Mike moved to Oregon and was in the dry-cleaning business. He owned a business in Tigard, OR, for many years. In 1983 he married Julie Anderson and moved to Juneau where he owned Capital City Cleaners. Though the marriage ended, the two remained close. Mike returned to Oregon and worked for Mt. Hood Cleaners until his retirement.

Mike is survived by this brother Kevin of Oregon, best friend Jim Ayers of Juneau, and lifetime friends CJ Ayers of Hawaii, and Cathryn Sause of Oregon. Together with his beloved pug Sonja, Mike was honored by those closest to him in a private moment on the Sandy River in Gresham, OR while the melancholy bugle call of Taps was heard throughout the valley.

He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him. Former Juneau resident Wm. Michael Kennedy passed away on September 16, 2019 in Sandy, Oregon.Mike was born on April 21, 1946. After graduating from high school in Indiana, he was drafted into the US Army and served his country well in the 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam.After his honorable discharge from the military, Mike moved to Oregon and was in the dry-cleaning business. He owned a business in Tigard, OR, for many years. In 1983 he married Julie Anderson and moved to Juneau where he owned Capital City Cleaners. Though the marriage ended, the two remained close. Mike returned to Oregon and worked for Mt. Hood Cleaners until his retirement.Mike is survived by this brother Kevin of Oregon, best friend Jim Ayers of Juneau, and lifetime friends CJ Ayers of Hawaii, and Cathryn Sause of Oregon. Together with his beloved pug Sonja, Mike was honored by those closest to him in a private moment on the Sandy River in Gresham, OR while the melancholy bugle call of Taps was heard throughout the valley.He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him. Published in The Juneau Empire from Sept. 25 to Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close