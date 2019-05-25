Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michele Marie (Buell) Michaud. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Yacht Club Send Flowers Obituary

Michele Marie Michaud (Buell), 50, of Juneau, AK. passed away March 21st 2019 at

She was born on Mar. 21, 1969 in Yuba City, Ca. to Duane and Susan Buell. Her family moved to Alaska in 1972 when she was three years old. She attended Harborview, Marie Drake and Juneau-Douglas High School, graduating with Class of 1987. She started working at her dad's store (The Coin & Loan Center) at the age of 16 and after a year got a job as a checker with a grocery store called Shop N Cart. Michele met Mike Michaud at Shop N Cart and they began dating shortly after.

On Aug. 27th 1988 Michele and Mike were married at the Shrine of Saint Theresa and honeymooned on Maui, which ended up being the first of many trips to the Island Paradise. They were blessed with their daughter Rachel in January 1992 and son Kevin in November 1993. Mike's career involved multiple trips and extended absences from home which left Michele as a single parent and as Mike would tell you "She's not my better half – she's all of ¾'s ". She adjusted very quickly to the role of "Head of Household" without any trouble or hesitation and did an outstanding job maintaining the family while advancing her own career.

Michele was a quick learner with a strong work ethic and attention to detail while exhibiting an easy-going style. She started working for the State of Alaska Marine Highway System as a reservationist in 1989, moved to Payroll and then to Human Resources. She transitioned into the Dept. of Administration in 2003 working for Retirement and Benefits and achieved the position of Chief Health Official for the State of Alaska in 2014. Many friendships were formed throughout her years of State service; she was admired and loved by colleagues and clients alike.

Michele lived every day to the motto "Today is a good day to have a Great Day" and had the ability to brighten her surroundings with a great smile, a unique contagious laugh and a positive attitude. She enjoyed the Alaskan outdoors immensely and could be found hiking the local trails with her family and dogs. She loved Sunsets, Rainbows, Flowers and Plants, Hiking, Good Jokes, Animals, Road Trips, Vacations, Arts & Crafts, Reading, Shoes, Boating/Fishing.

She is survived by husband Mike, children Rachel, Kevin, walking companions Shelby and Sofia, brothers Joe (Kathy) Buell and Robert Buell all of Juneau. In-laws include George and Nancy Michaud (Burien WA), Gus Michaud (Anchorage), Beth and (Robert) Paradis (Juneau), Cindy Boodt (Puyallup WA), Patti (Dale) Janicek (Harstine Is. WA), Joe Michaud (Kent WA), Tom (Sharon) Michaud (Tacoma WA), Dory Hoodenpyle (Portland OR), Peter (Maria) Michaud (Burien WA). She also leaves 16 Nieces and 9 Nephews.

She is predeceased by her father Duane in 2003 and her mother Susan in 2016.

There will be a casual celebration of Michele's life on June 8, 2019 at the Yacht Club from 4 to 8 pm. It will be a potluck, so bring a dish to share if you can and a memory if you have one to share as well. We plan to play a slide show multiple times from 4 – 8 pm. Michele Marie Michaud (Buell), 50, of Juneau, AK. passed away March 21st 2019 at University of Washington Medical Hospital in Seattle, WA. from complications of pneumonia, caused from a flu virus that she contracted shortly after her first chemotherapy treatment for large B cell lymphoma.She was born on Mar. 21, 1969 in Yuba City, Ca. to Duane and Susan Buell. Her family moved to Alaska in 1972 when she was three years old. She attended Harborview, Marie Drake and Juneau-Douglas High School, graduating with Class of 1987. She started working at her dad's store (The Coin & Loan Center) at the age of 16 and after a year got a job as a checker with a grocery store called Shop N Cart. Michele met Mike Michaud at Shop N Cart and they began dating shortly after.On Aug. 27th 1988 Michele and Mike were married at the Shrine of Saint Theresa and honeymooned on Maui, which ended up being the first of many trips to the Island Paradise. They were blessed with their daughter Rachel in January 1992 and son Kevin in November 1993. Mike's career involved multiple trips and extended absences from home which left Michele as a single parent and as Mike would tell you "She's not my better half – she's all of ¾'s ". She adjusted very quickly to the role of "Head of Household" without any trouble or hesitation and did an outstanding job maintaining the family while advancing her own career.Michele was a quick learner with a strong work ethic and attention to detail while exhibiting an easy-going style. She started working for the State of Alaska Marine Highway System as a reservationist in 1989, moved to Payroll and then to Human Resources. She transitioned into the Dept. of Administration in 2003 working for Retirement and Benefits and achieved the position of Chief Health Official for the State of Alaska in 2014. Many friendships were formed throughout her years of State service; she was admired and loved by colleagues and clients alike.Michele lived every day to the motto "Today is a good day to have a Great Day" and had the ability to brighten her surroundings with a great smile, a unique contagious laugh and a positive attitude. She enjoyed the Alaskan outdoors immensely and could be found hiking the local trails with her family and dogs. She loved Sunsets, Rainbows, Flowers and Plants, Hiking, Good Jokes, Animals, Road Trips, Vacations, Arts & Crafts, Reading, Shoes, Boating/Fishing.She is survived by husband Mike, children Rachel, Kevin, walking companions Shelby and Sofia, brothers Joe (Kathy) Buell and Robert Buell all of Juneau. In-laws include George and Nancy Michaud (Burien WA), Gus Michaud (Anchorage), Beth and (Robert) Paradis (Juneau), Cindy Boodt (Puyallup WA), Patti (Dale) Janicek (Harstine Is. WA), Joe Michaud (Kent WA), Tom (Sharon) Michaud (Tacoma WA), Dory Hoodenpyle (Portland OR), Peter (Maria) Michaud (Burien WA). She also leaves 16 Nieces and 9 Nephews.She is predeceased by her father Duane in 2003 and her mother Susan in 2016.There will be a casual celebration of Michele's life on June 8, 2019 at the Yacht Club from 4 to 8 pm. It will be a potluck, so bring a dish to share if you can and a memory if you have one to share as well. We plan to play a slide show multiple times from 4 – 8 pm. Published in The Juneau Empire from May 25 to June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close