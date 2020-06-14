Miranda Schachinger, age 26, was tragically taken from us on May 1, 2020 in Midvale, UT. Miranda was born and raised in Alaska spending most of her time in Juneau or on the Kenai Peninsula. Miranda moved to Utah in in 2017 to begin a new adventure.Miranda attended Thunder Mountain High School and graduated from Soldotna High School in 2012 before attending Kenai Peninsula College where she earned her Certified Nursing Assistant License. Miranda worked a number of years in health care before enrolling in the nursing program at Fortis College in Salt Lake City.Miranda found her passion in working with people who could no longer take care of themselves. She saw people that deserved to be treated with dignity and respect. She saw them as Grandmothers and Grandfathers who lived, loved, and experienced full and unique lives. She cared for each and every patient with gentleness, kindness, and compassion. Miranda worked in a variety of the caring fields including home health care, elder care, working with young people and children who experience a disability, memory care and end of life care. Miranda was loved and appreciated by her patients as well as their families and her colleagues. Miranda's big heart, sincere compassion, and genuine care of people in general, made her perfect for this line of work.Not only was Miranda a great care provider she was an amazing mother to her son, Carston, who she called the light of her life. Miranda was raising Carston to be a smart, caring, and respectful young man and he loved his momma more than anything. Miranda was never afraid to have fun and was teaching Carston to live life to the fullest. They played games, went on fun adventures and she really enjoyed helping him expand his imagination.Miranda was driven- she had an intensity about her that was very evident in her younger years as a cheerleader with Elite Cheer, TMHS and JDHS. Later in life, that drive was even more obvious as she was raising her son and working her way through nursing school, working at 2 facilities, and still making the Dean's List every semester. Miranda was never afraid to try new things and never settled for mediocracy; good enough was never actually good enough for her.Miranda's fiery spirit, grit, and determination were matched only by a deep well of compassion. Miranda was loyal to her friends and once you were her friend, you would be her friend forever. Miranda had a heart of gold and her loving spirit and compassion will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Let us remember Miranda as a loving mother, an amazing caregiver and a beautiful soul.Miranda is preceded in death by her Great Grandmother Mary Jean Koch. She is survived by her son, Carston Jacob Johnson; her mother and father, Reena & Richard Etheridge; her sister, Bleu York; her brother, Alex Etheridge; her grandparents, Don and Teresa Etheridge; her aunt and uncle, Jennifer & John Adams; her uncle, Carl Etheridge; her Aunt Desiree Jones; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephew and extended family across Alaska.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Miranda's name to: