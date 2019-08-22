Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mona Roberta (Parks) Azevedo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mona Roberta Parks was born on March 4, 1942 in Valdez, Alaska. She passed away on August 19, 2019 at her home in Juneau, Alaska.



While working as a taxi dispatcher in Ketchikan she met her future husband, Ted Azevedo. Mona and Ted were married in 1969 and made their home in Juneau in 1972. She worked and eventually retired from the department of labor. Ted passed away in 2013 with Mona by his side.



Mona loved to watch bears at the Mendenhall Glacier. She had a special place in her heart for a bear named Nikki. She also loved to watch Romeo, Juneau's friendly resident wolf, out by Skater's Cabin.



In her spare time, Mona loved road trips with Ted and later on with friends. An avid knitter, Mona enjoyed her knitting group at a friend's house where she met many life-long friends. She enjoyed having visitors and being in the company of others.



Mona never uttered a harsh word about anyone. She was a kind and compassionate person.



"She knitted her way into our hearts."



A Celebration of Life will be held for Mona at St. Paul's Catholic Church on Saturday August 24, 2019 from 2-5pm with refreshments while we share stories about her. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Gastineau Humane Society in her name.

