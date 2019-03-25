Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murry O Hoover. View Sign

Murry O Hoover aka, Bud, Mo, Dad, and Papa, of Salem, Oregon, hoisted his anchor for his final journey, on March 1st, 2019 at the age of 87 at his home surrounded by his family.



?Murry is survived by; Carole, his wife of 58 years; his five children, Terri Reyes (Rex), Lori Hoover (Leslie), Mark Hoover (Teri), Vicki Krutzikowsky (Greg) and Angela Bonzani (Jay); 20 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Murry was born in Indianapolis on December 21, 1931 where he lived until joining the Navy where he was aboard the USS Salisbury Sound in the Pacific. After the navy he moved to CA. where he met Carole and began his long career with Continental Telephone company. The family moved numerous times during his career, living in Santa Maria and Big Bear, CA, Tucson, AZ, Gardnerville, NV, Silverton, OR and Juneau, AK.



Murry was a devoted family man and spent many hours cuddling with grandkids on the couch and giving them rides on his riding mower or golf cart. His family had many grand adventures whether it was cross country road trips, camping in the Sierras, cruising the waters of Southeast Alaska, or snowbirding in the southwest Murry loved to putter around the yard, and created many beautiful crafts over the years. If he wasn't working around the house, he was out on the golf course or at the bowling alley He was a former board member of his Navy ship's reunion committee where he enjoyed connecting with his former shipmates and life-long friends.



He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.?? A Funeral Mass was held March 8th at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Keiser, OR. Condolences can be sent to his family at 3027 Twin Oak Lane, Salem, OR 97304

Murry O Hoover aka, Bud, Mo, Dad, and Papa, of Salem, Oregon, hoisted his anchor for his final journey, on March 1st, 2019 at the age of 87 at his home surrounded by his family.?Murry is survived by; Carole, his wife of 58 years; his five children, Terri Reyes (Rex), Lori Hoover (Leslie), Mark Hoover (Teri), Vicki Krutzikowsky (Greg) and Angela Bonzani (Jay); 20 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Murry was born in Indianapolis on December 21, 1931 where he lived until joining the Navy where he was aboard the USS Salisbury Sound in the Pacific. After the navy he moved to CA. where he met Carole and began his long career with Continental Telephone company. The family moved numerous times during his career, living in Santa Maria and Big Bear, CA, Tucson, AZ, Gardnerville, NV, Silverton, OR and Juneau, AK.Murry was a devoted family man and spent many hours cuddling with grandkids on the couch and giving them rides on his riding mower or golf cart. His family had many grand adventures whether it was cross country road trips, camping in the Sierras, cruising the waters of Southeast Alaska, or snowbirding in the southwest Murry loved to putter around the yard, and created many beautiful crafts over the years. If he wasn't working around the house, he was out on the golf course or at the bowling alley He was a former board member of his Navy ship's reunion committee where he enjoyed connecting with his former shipmates and life-long friends.He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.?? A Funeral Mass was held March 8th at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Keiser, OR. Condolences can be sent to his family at 3027 Twin Oak Lane, Salem, OR 97304 Published in The Juneau Empire from Mar. 25 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close