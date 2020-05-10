Nancy Jane Frawley
1932 - 2020
Nancy Jane Frawley, 88, of Brooklyn, went on to be with our Lord and Savior at 1:30 PM, Saturday, April 19, 2020 at the Charter Senior Living facility in Panama City Beach, Florida. She was born March 23, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York to George and Edit Buchheit.
Nancy was a longtime resident of Juneau where she lived twice, having her fourth child during her first residence, and returning after seven years absence.
In her younger years, she lived in North Carolina & successfully ran a pig farm while raising 5 kids.
She loved to travel, boat and fish, visiting her Horse Island cabin, bowling league and mud slides (the drink). She was a fantastic cook (her potato salad will be missed by all) and always a pillar of strength to her kids. She was a wonderful mother & will forever be missed by her family.

Son, Roger Franklin Rothschild & wife, Elayna Rothschild

Son, Timothy Robert Frawley & wife, Rowena Ramirez Frawley –
(1) Grandson Robert Ryan Frawley, Daughter, Evelyn J. Cantrell & husband, Olin W. Cantrell
(1) Granddaughter, Nancy-Jane Kimberly & husband, Eddie. (Great grandchildren, Isaiah and Jayna);
(2) Shanda Leigh. Husband, Brian (Great grandchildren, Amadeo and Aiden)
(3) Elisabeth Nicole & husband, Brandon (Great grandchildren, Sydney Marie, Zoe Amara, and Nolan Nicholas).

Son, Michael V. Frawley & wife, Misty Frawley
(1) Grandson, Caleb Frawley & wife, Sara Frawley (Great grandchildren, Ryder Vance, Lucas Allen)
(2) Granddaughter, Bethany Biryukova & husband, Yuriy Dymchinko
(3) Grandson, Jayce Hyatt & wife Jessica Hyatt (Great grandchildren, Alayna May & Paul Britton)
(4) Granddaughter, Caitlyn Hyatt
(5) Grandson, Jacob Munce
(6) Grandson, Corban Munce

Her parents and one son, Jonathan Harold Frawley preceded her in death.

Published in Juneau Empire from May 10 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

