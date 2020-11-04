Nelson Billy Deschene, 51 years old, Tlingit and Navajo son, brother, father, uncle, cousin, friend and loved one passed peacefully from this life to his heavenly home on October 25, 2020 in Anchorage. He was born October 31, 1968, he was the only son of Charlotte Marie (Deschene) McGuire and late Fred Jason Deschene. His Tlingit names were Kashax'aaw, Koota'x'teek.
Nelson was born in Tacoma,WA and grew up in Angoon, Alaska. He graduated from Angoon High School in 1986 as the class Valedictorian. He went to college briefly at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks before he joined the United States Army and served a tour in Germany for four years. Nelson worked various jobs with Tlingit and Haida, the Alaska Attorney General's Office and various labor jobs. He loved to karaoke, singing Happy Birthday to friends and family on social media, fishing and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He often had a smile, laugh and jovial outlook in life and was a long time member of Anchorage Baptist Temple.
Nelson was preceded in death by his father, Fred Jason Deschene; his son, Derek Totemoff and his baby daughter in Germany.
He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Fawcett and his son Nelson; his grandchildren, Aaliyah Marie Coronell, Jayden Christopher Coronell, Avery Franklin Coronell and Solana Rae Coronell; sisters, Hazel Maxey, Teri Deschene and Bettina Skywalker and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Anchorage Funeral Home (1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage, AK 99515) on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00A.M. Please visit www.alaskanfuneral.com
to leave online condolences.