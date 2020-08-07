Niels Finn Larsen, 92, passed away peacefully June 28, 2020 at the Juneau Pioneers' Home with family beside him.
Finn, as his friends and acquaintances knew him, was welcomed into this world in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 27, 1927 by his parents, Klaus and Kristine (Kruse) Larsen, and sister, Grete. As a young boy, he was an avid soccer player, and had the honor of serving in Copenhagen's Tivoli Garden's Guard. Later, as a teenager growing up in Denmark during Nazi Germany's occupation of his homeland, Finn joined the Danish Resistance to thwart Nazi war efforts. Following the war, he served in the Royal Danish Navy before training as a locksmith, hand crafting beautiful items out of metal.
The liberation of Denmark by Allied Forces left a profound mark on Finn, causing him to dream of immigrating to America. In April 1950, he traveled by ship from Copenhagen to New York City, then by bus to Seattle, and finally by plane to Juneau, where he worked for his Uncle Jimmy Larsen, a building contractor, as a laborer and later as a carpenter. When Jimmy passed away in 1957, Finn took over the construction business.
Finn was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950 and was stationed for two years at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks. After returning to Juneau in 1953, Finn met Wilhelmine ("Willie") Thomson, a young Canadian nurse from Toronto. They were married at the old Northern Lights Presbyterian Church in Juneau on December 24, 1953.
During his years as a builder, Finn was involved in the construction of homes in the Casey-Shattuck Subdivision (the "flats"), in the "highlands," and on North Douglas and Glacier Highways. As a contractor for AEL&P, Finn rebuilt the Gold Creek flume, upgraded the Salmon Creek flume and power house, and the Annex Creek dam, pipeline, and dock. Beginning in 1981, Finn was employed by AEL&P as their Generation foreman and Maintenance foreman, retiring in 1990.
Finn was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, the American Legion, the IOOF Odd Fellows, the Sons of Norway, and the Alaska Pioneers. He will be remembered as a humble man who lived his beliefs by sharing his love through kindness, gentleness, and taking time to help others. He was a grateful patriotic American who deeply appreciated the opportunities this country afforded him, and the sacrifices made to preserve freedom. Throughout his life, he loved to read and to listen to music, especially classical and opera. Finn and Willie loved to travel and enjoyed many memorable trips together within and outside the U.S. Finn's greatest pleasure was spending fun times with his family, particularly summer weekends spent together at their Amalga Harbor cabin. He built a wooden skiff and later a wooden cabin cruiser, the "Red Finn," allowing the family many enjoyable fishing and boating adventures. He enjoyed hiking, skating, and skiing (both alpine and cross-country) with his family. His children and grandchildren always knew they were richly blessed having this devoted, kindhearted man as their beloved "Dad"/"Grandpa" and role model.
Finn is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Willie; his children Kristine (Rick) Ritter, Douglas (Wendy) Larsen, and Elizabeth (Wayne) Hixson; grandchildren Kristian and Ryan Ritter, Travis (Lily) and Trevor (Jana) Larsen, Michael Sarkesian, Brittany (John) Kuterbach; and great grandchildren Alina and Maeve Kuterbach and Finn Brooks Larsen. Also surviving him are his sister Grete Abel and her children Birgitte and Morten (Kirsten) Abel in Denmark, cousin Mark Larsen and family in Anchorage, as well as many treasured relatives in Canada. A family celebration of Finn's life will be held at a later date at the family's cherished Amalga Harbor cabin.
Finn's family is deeply grateful for the dear friends and acquaintances who helped to make Finn's life so very special, including his church and AEL&P families, Dr. Bob Urata, and the Valley Medical staff. The family is also grateful to the staffs at Bartlett Regional Hospital, Wildflower Court, and the Juneau Pioneers' Home for the love, care, kindness, and respect they all showed Finn during his nine-month residence in those facilities.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juneau Community Foundation (info@juneaucf.org
), or a charity of choice
.