Norman Alexander - Kaashaan Kaidakaas, with the Eagle, Killerwhale and Wolf clan - Kaagwaantann (both his mother and grandmother were from Klukwan), walked into the woods his final time on January 18, 2020, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.



Norman was a kind and gentle giant to those whom he called friends. Always generous, Norman helped many people in their time of need right up to the end with items he no longer needed that he knew could help another.



He started working at a young age with his much loved Uncle Barney on fishing boats that carried him into many years of commercial fishing in and around Alaska. Uncle Barney taught him the value of a good knot which he carried into his adult years making beautiful and intricate knots as keychains, around bottles or jars. You knew you were special if he made something for you. He later became a truck driver with Reliable and then AML. I think it is fair to say that there was never a better driver and he was admired among many of his colleagues for his skills. Especially his ability to fit square pegs into round holes with a tractor-trailer! He was born to drive!



One of Norman's many loves in life was also the mining industry. In his youth you could find him digging for old bottles in and around the many mines of Juneau (of which he found many). His favorite position was working at the Kensington Mine for Coeur Alaska. He found himself in his element and was experiencing a very prosperous and rewarding career after years of hard work.



Many will remember a younger Norman and his dog Whiskey. He could give Cesar Milan a run for his money when it came to being a dog whisperer! He had an unspoken talent for training and bonding with dogs and Whiskey was no exception. He was one proud doggie dad and would often recall memories of Whiskey - eating grapes and peeling off the skins with his front teeth or how he'd pick up change off the street and carry it around jingling in his mouth or how he could poop on command! But, all joking aside, Norman deeply loved his boy and was devastated when he flew over the Rainbow Bridge..



While Norman never had any children of his own, he did gain three wonderful stepsons he loved dearly when he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Alexander. He treated Lance, Jacob and Johnny respectfully and never hesitated when they needed anything. He was a loving and caring husband, but both realized that they were better off friends and walked into divorce court holding hands and laughing when the judge said "I think you have the wrong courtroom, this is divorce court." They both replied "We know!!!" They had their ups and downs as best friends often do, but their 40+ year friendship was always very special to them and admired by their close friends.



Speaking of, Norman had more friends than one could count and they were/are all over the world! We know he'd have taken the time to tell every one of them goodbye, but with the time he had he made a pretty good dent. He spent his final days enjoying his dream car, a 2018 Dodge Challenger! I imagine that Norman and his boy, Whiskey, are riding off into the next chapter together once again catching up with his old pals.



Norman leaves behind his dearest friends who loved and cared for him in his final months. They include John Sr. and John Jr., Jimmy and Kim Peterson, Jaimie Rountree, Roscoe and Lisa Palmer, Carrie Cruise, RD Robinson, Nicole Newman (and Layla) and Mary (Alexander) Beasley, Jacob, Johnny and his "Love", Lance Joyce. As well as Hospice and Home Care for providing Norman the dignity to pass on his terms.



Norman was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Theresa Bell, his favorite and charming Uncle Ronnie Peterson, sister Denise and brother Aaron.



Per Norman's wishes, there will not be a service.

