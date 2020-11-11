1/
Patricia Irene (Park) Park-Fisher
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Irene Park-Fisher passed away peacefully October 19,2020 at Primrose Assisted Living community in Wasilla, Alaska due to declining health. Pat was born on October 22, 1942 in Sacramento, CA to Thomas Lowell Park and Edna May (Smith) Park.
She grew up in Newport, Oregon and lived her younger years in Eugene. She graduated High School in 1958. Pat held many jobs in and around Oregon. For a short time, she lived in Phoenix Arizona and attended Bible College before moving to Juneau, Alaska in 1978.

For many years Pat worked for the State of Alaska. She retired and maintained her residence in Wasilla until shortly before her death. She enjoyed reading, fishing, gardening, family history, pets, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wasilla, Alaska, a volunteer at the Mat-Su Borough Animal Shelter, and a former Camp Fire Club leader.

Pat was predeceased by her parents and ex-husband Richard Paul Fisher.

She is survived by her sister Margaret "Pegg" Higley-Moore husband Gerald "Jerry" Moore, Keizer, Oregon; brother Thomas "Tom" Park, Salem, Oregon; Former sister-in-law Ann Park, Turner, Oregon; Nephews and nieces; Tracey Higley, Rumford, Maine; Shannon Higley, Rumford, Maine; Children Benjamin Higley wife Courtney, Sanford, Maine, Samantha Higley, Rumford, Maine, T.J. Mosher San Jose, California, daughter Haley, David Park and wife Yolanda Farr-Park, Roseburg, Oregon children Elijah, Thomas, Declan, Kenneth, Melissa Park companion Shane Riley, Glenoma, Washington Children Aiden, James Sonja
Special thanks to her niece Shannon Higley for many years of her compassionate care and love especially during Pat's last days on this earth.

Please join us in celebrating her life by praying the rosary or taking a silent moment to remember her. The Immaculate Mary made her feel more secure and helped to assure her that there is a heavenly mother awaiting her.

Services and interment will be held at a later date at the Shrine of St. Therese Columbarium in Juneau, AK.

Donations may be made for asthma research and patient care to National Jewish Medical and Research Center, PO Box 5898, Denver, CO 80206-2761. The National Jewish Health is a lung, allergic and immune disease medical facility whose research and generosity made her life with asthma much more bearable. Or to the American Lung Association of Oregon for a child's scholarship to Champ Camp.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Juneau Empire from Nov. 11 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
151 E Herning Ave
Wasilla, AK 99654
(907) 373-3344
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by JuneauEmpire.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved