Patricia Irene Park-Fisher passed away peacefully October 19,2020 at Primrose Assisted Living community in Wasilla, Alaska due to declining health. Pat was born on October 22, 1942 in Sacramento, CA to Thomas Lowell Park and Edna May (Smith) Park.
She grew up in Newport, Oregon and lived her younger years in Eugene. She graduated High School in 1958. Pat held many jobs in and around Oregon. For a short time, she lived in Phoenix Arizona and attended Bible College before moving to Juneau, Alaska in 1978.
For many years Pat worked for the State of Alaska. She retired and maintained her residence in Wasilla until shortly before her death. She enjoyed reading, fishing, gardening, family history, pets, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wasilla, Alaska, a volunteer at the Mat-Su Borough Animal Shelter, and a former Camp Fire Club leader.
Pat was predeceased by her parents and ex-husband Richard Paul Fisher.
She is survived by her sister Margaret "Pegg" Higley-Moore husband Gerald "Jerry" Moore, Keizer, Oregon; brother Thomas "Tom" Park, Salem, Oregon; Former sister-in-law Ann Park, Turner, Oregon; Nephews and nieces; Tracey Higley, Rumford, Maine; Shannon Higley, Rumford, Maine; Children Benjamin Higley wife Courtney, Sanford, Maine, Samantha Higley, Rumford, Maine, T.J. Mosher San Jose, California, daughter Haley, David Park and wife Yolanda Farr-Park, Roseburg, Oregon children Elijah, Thomas, Declan, Kenneth, Melissa Park companion Shane Riley, Glenoma, Washington Children Aiden, James Sonja
Special thanks to her niece Shannon Higley for many years of her compassionate care and love especially during Pat's last days on this earth.
Please join us in celebrating her life by praying the rosary or taking a silent moment to remember her. The Immaculate Mary made her feel more secure and helped to assure her that there is a heavenly mother awaiting her.
Services and interment will be held at a later date at the Shrine of St. Therese Columbarium in Juneau, AK.
Donations may be made for asthma research and patient care to National Jewish Medical and Research Center, PO Box 5898, Denver, CO 80206-2761. The National Jewish Health is a lung, allergic and immune disease medical facility whose research and generosity made her life with asthma much more bearable. Or to the American Lung Association
of Oregon for a child's scholarship to Champ Camp.