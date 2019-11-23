Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Jean Sweeney Arasmith. View Sign Service Information St Paul's Catholic Church 9055 Atlin Dr Juneau, AK 99801 (907) 789-5529 Celebration of Life Juneau , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our hero was a massive person in a very tiny package. With a twinkle in her blue eyes, the soft touch of her hands, her sense of humor, her kindness, her patience, her Faith in God, her inner strength and her fortitude she not only did great things in her lifetime, but also was a great person to many.



Pat was born November 1st, 1927 in Cheyenne Wyoming, to James and Faith Sweeney and was the oldest child. Her childhood stories were full of life being a big sister to her three little brothers, 4H activities including raising pigs and growing roses and being underfoot in her grandparents restaurant.



As an adult she listed her hobbies as "people and nature" and her greatest joys were her children and many grandchildren. She had four children: Patrick Dale, Michael Lee, Richard Jay, and Susan Marie and when asked how many grandchildren or great grandchildren she had she would answer "Oh, so many, both by blood and by community". She was the number one fan for her young people and could often be found on school trips, in the bleachers, or on the sidelines showing her support to all.



She worked as a lab technician in marine biology for over twenty years, which brought her from the lab in La Jolla, California to the lab in Auke Bay, Alaska on a great adventure into the unknown. Alaska became her home in her heart as well as life. She worked in the field on boats and beaches as well as in the lab, finally retiring from NOAA fisheries in Auke Bay, Alaska. She loved the teaching aspect of her job as well from kids on the beach during sea week at school to taking the college kids doing internships under her wing and under her roof as well. She was an enthusiastic teacher and shared her joy of the ocean, science and nature with many and instilled an appreciation for both the power and the beauty of our great universe and all the life within. As well as working and being an active parent and grandparent her altruistic nature led her to a life of volunteering and activism and she could often be found spending spare time in grade schools, the visitor center, the planetarium program, peer counseling, senior advocacy, the Catholic church and more.



In her final chapter of life she was most fond of family time and challenging herself to new "bucket list" items. With the help of ORCA and SAIL program, she took up skiing at the age of 89, she started kayaking at the age of 90, she could often be found out on Alaska's trails being pushed in her chariot with family and sometimes even taking a paddle board ride across a lake. She could still be found racing her great grandchildren on their bikes in the neighborhood with her scooter and her smile in place and was always most content with a child in her arms or at her feet. She still loved her vacations to Hawaii and was boogie boarding on her 91st half- birthday. She was an active member of the Fireweed community and loved her Friday night poker games with friends. She was an honorary member of the Alaska Native Sisterhood and enjoyed her exercise groups and lunches with her peers. She was passionate about helping others and always an example of how to "live your best life".



She passed peacefully at home after another wonderful evening with family all around her and three great grandsons playing at her feet and in her arms. She joins her parents, brother Jim, son Michael, and grandson Sundown in Heaven and is survived by her brother's John (Catherine) and Bill, sons Patrick (Nancy), Richard (Connie) and Daughter Susan (Arthur) as well as many cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren and even a great great grandchild.



Please join us in a Celebration of her life in Juneau, Alaska. November 26th, 2019. St Paul's Catholic Church Noon for a Mass. Pot luck reception to follow. Committal at The National Shrine of St Therese to follow at 4pm.



