Patricia M. Reefe (Komatsubara) passed away after a brief, yet courageous and intense battle with lymphoma on September 21, 2018.



The fourth child of Katsutaro and Rose Komatsubara, she was born July 22, 1941, in Petersburg, Alaska. Shortly thereafter, she and her family were thrust into the events of World War II when they were forcibly relocated from their home to an internment camp in Minidoka, Idaho.



Having been interned at a very young age, her outlook on life and the world was influenced by this experience and the lasting affects it had on her family. As such, she was a lifelong advocate for civil rights and equality, which guided her perspective and passion towards making a difference.



After graduating with honors from Juneau-Douglass High School in 1959, her life took her from Alaska to Oregon, California, across the country to North Carolina and Illinois, abroad to Yaoundé, Cameroon, and then back to California in Santa Cruz. Along the way she would marry, have two boys, Jeremy (1970) and Christopher (1977), experience divorce, and work to return to college to complete her degree from the University of California, Santa Cruz.



She had a dedicated career that was defined by public service and higher education and had the pleasure of becoming a grandmother of five boys. She was a dedicated mother, wife, sister, and friend who was known for her resolve, tenacity and love for family. Her persistence to fight for what was right was regularly on display and her dogged stubbornness was rooted in her love and compassion for others.



She is loved and missed by her many relatives and friends: her youngest son Christopher and his wife Nichole and their two boys, Dylan and Joshua; her eldest son Jeremy and his wife Rebecca and their three boys Jacob, Bradley and Lucas, and by her sisters and their families; Rose Wayne and her husband Bill and son William; Nancy Stephenson and her husband John, their two daughters and their families; Anne Hogan and her husband Dylan and their two daughters Mia and Sophia, Jennifer Stephenson and her husband Davor; and Karen Komatsubara and her daughter Sasha Komatsubara, as well as extended relatives throughout the Pacific Northwest and close friends.



A gravesite memorial is planned for July 26, 2019 at Washelli Cemetery where she will be interred to rest alongside her father, mother and brother.

