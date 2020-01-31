Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Travel Lodge Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Patrick J. Shea loving husband, and father of 3 children passed away at age 68.



Pat was born in Minnesota to John and DeLaine Shea. In 1953 his family moved to Riddle, Oregon where he spent his childhood. In 1973 he accepted a job in Ketchikan, Alaska. In Ketchikan he met and married his wife Kim. In 1975 they moved to Sitka where he helped create the first grocery 'box" store. In 1979 they moved to Juneau to help create the grocery "box" store Shop N Kart. When he transferred to Super Bear he helped bring the first scanning system to the Juneau area. Juneau was his home for 35 years.



Pat had a passion for fishing, shooting, motorcycle riding and golf. He was a member of the Juneau Gun Club and the Juneau Golf Club. His love for shooting and fishing were his pride and joy to pass on to his children. He would often take them with him to experience the great outdoor life. He loved riding his Harley around town and he loved his adventures on the open highway. In 1997 he joined Glacier Valley Rotary. He enjoyed being part of Rotary and worked with the Rotarians to help their community. He was known for his infectious smile and laugh.



Pat is survived by his wife Kim, son Michael and his wife Catherine, son Timothy and his wife Virginia, and daughter Teresa Jensen and her husband Ryan, sister Sharon Gill, and aunt Eunice Plagemann, and his 6 grandchildren who he adored beyond measure as well as an uncle and many cousins.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Pat on June 16th at 6:00 pm at the Travel Lodge. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to The .

