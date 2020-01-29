Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Adeline (Rudolph) Andersson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Adeline (Rudolph) Andersson12/27/1935- 1/21/2020Pauline was born December 27, 1935 in Juneau, Alaska. She died January 21, 2020, at age 84. Her parents were Assunta Campetti Rudolph Hill, and Paul Ralph Rudolph Sr. Her Tlingit name was Stewatine. She was Raven T'ak dein taan from Kaa Shaayi Hit, and Tax' Hit of Hoonah, and Yanyeidi yádi.Pauline was proceeded in death by her mother Assunta Campetti; father Paul Rudolph Sr.; stepfather Roy Hill; brothers Paul Rudolph Jr., Alvin Rudolph, Melvin Rudolph, Kenneth Rudolph, and Miles Murphy Jr.Pauline is survived by her husband of 65 years, Sven Andersson Sr.; son Sven Andersson Jr.; daughters Sonja (Christer) Andersson, Monica (Mats) Ravenborn, Lisa (Jeff Skaflestad) Andersson, and Heidi (Mikael) Ekman; brothers Byron "Rudy" Rudolph, Alessandro "Al" (Sharon) Hill, Royal Hill, Vernon (Jeanne) Hill, Raino (Colette) Hill, Joe Rudolph, and Harold Rudolph; sisters Myra (Roger) Dore, Evelyn Hatmaker, Tina Martin, Lina Edwards, Mary Ann Steward, Sharon Kay, Cecilia Lobdell, adopted siblings Ervin and Cecilia Lott, and Barry Smith ; grandchildren Daniel (Karin) Ewerlöf, Mike (Amanda) Ravenborn, Diane Andersson, David (Johanna) Stubbergaard, Mattias (Mimmie) Ravenborn, Cecilia (Mikael Ny) Andersson, Denise (Mudassir) Christersdotter Shah, Candy (Michael Croasmun) Keown, Stephanie (Chafik Bouka) Andersson, Billy Andersson, Juli Keown, Sandra (Simon) Olsson, Miriam (Kevin) Ravenborn, and Bobby Andersson; and many loving great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.Pauline attended Mt. Edgecumbe High School, and is remembered by friends for her basketball skills, like her brother Paul. She gained a love for music through her husband Sven. They spent many years in the beginning of their marriage touring throughout Southeast Alaska with their band the Gold Notes. In 1971 she moved to Sweden with Sven, and their children, and spent the rest of her life there, but her connection to Alaska was strong, and she would come back in the summers to work on her brother Paul's seine boat the Indian Queen as well as building a family home in Hoonah.She was an avid beader, and skin sewer, which she inherited from her mother Assunta who was a well-known Tlingit artist. Pauline was very proud of her Tlingit culture, and never forgot her roots. She instilled this pride into her children, and grandchildren, as well. In addition, she was an oil painter, gardener, genealogist, and loved learning new languages. Her true life passion was her family, and she dedicated most of her life to raising her children, and loved nothing more than to spend time with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren, the pride of her life. None of which would have been possible without the love of her life, her guiding light, and best friend Sven Andersson Sr.She lived a big life, a full life. She will be remembered for all the lives she touched. A life well lived. She leaves behind many great memories, and will be greatly missed.Photo Courtesy of Kimme Persson

