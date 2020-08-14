Peter William Neyhart passed away on July 15, 2020 at his home in Juneau.
He was born October 9, 1935 in Montevideo, Minnesota to Marvel William and Gertrude Signora Neyhart. He was raised with one sister, Karen, two years younger. Peter graduated from Montevideo High School in 1953 and attended the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis for one year before enlisting in the Army. While serving in France, he acquired his love for Volkswagen automobiles – eventually owning multiple beetles and buses. When he returned home, he earned a civil engineering degree from South Dakota State University in the spring of 1961.
In 1959, while working construction for the summer, he met Julie Nelson at a dance in Ellsworth, Wisconsin. Two years later, they were married. Julie and Peter lived in South Dakota, Washington, Oregon and Petersburg, Alaska before settling in Juneau in 1970. Peter worked as a Forest Service engineer and retired as the Head of Practical Jokes (and also fleet manager of the Tongass National Forest) in 1994. During that time they raised four children – sons Mark, Brett, and Scott and daughter Brook.
Peter enjoyed: Resurrection Lutheran Church; attending and supporting local arts and youth programs; spending time with his children and their families; traveling widely with his wife and sharing those experiences; following sports and current events; and, most importantly, helping others and welcoming everyone with a smile and conversation.
Peter is survived by his wife, Julie; his sister, Karen and her family; four children, Mark Neyhart (Joy), Brett Neyhart, Scott Neyhart, and Brook Neyhart (Chris); and five grandchildren – Sam, Lilly, Wyatt, Leah and Willem.
His qualities were passed down to his children. Mark inherited his ability to build and fix anything. Brett displays his wit and sense of humor. Scott, who remembers him fondly as a "family man," carries on that trait. And his daughter, Brook, has organizational skills equal to his. To his wife, years ago, he gave his heart; she holds it still.
While we would like to have him with us now, we are grateful that, up to the time of his death, Peter was able to communicate with us fully. He will be remembered by many for his kindness and generosity.
A private family service was held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with Pastor Paul Beran officiating. Pastor Karen Perkins will officiate Peter's memorial service at Resurrection Lutheran Church at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peter can be made to the Resurrection Lutheran Church Food Pantry (www.rlcjuneau.com
) at 740 W. Tenth St., Juneau, AK 99801 or to the Juneau Community Foundation (www.juneaucf.org
) at 350 N. Franklin St. #4, Juneau, AK 99801. Gifts to the Juneau Community Foundation will support several aspects of the community that Peter cared about: helping those who are less fortunate, youth programs, and the New JACC. See the JCF website to specify a fund for your donation.