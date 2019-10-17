Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Phil and Avery's home 20123 Glacier Hwy. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Auke Bay resident Philip Norman Stewart passed away unexpectedly at his home in

early September. Born in Seattle on September 8, 1952, Phil was the son of Lou and Helen

Stewart. The Stewarts moved from Seattle to Olympia in 1962. Phil graduated from Olympia

High School in 1970. In high school and college, Phil ran track and cross country and studied

violin. He played in the Tacoma Youth Symphony and participated in the 1970 International

Festival of Youth Orchestras in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Around that time, he began playing

guitar, and never stopped.

Phil attended Centralia Community College, The Evergreen State College, and the University of

Washington. He hitchhiked to Mexico on an extended trip with his brother Erik. He worked as a

lifeguard in Washington State parks for several summers. He also served a stringed instrument

building apprenticeship and worked for a boatbuilding company in Washington state.

Phil moved to Alaska in the 1980s, working on fishing boats for many years, and was also a

journeyman carpenter, renowned for his cabinetry skills. He married Jackie Jones in 1986 and

transformed their little cabin in the woods to a full-fledged home, welcoming their son Avery in

1995.

Phil passed his love of playing guitar on to Avery. In 2008, Phil wrote to family, "I'm so happy to

help and encourage Avery [but] he's far outstripped my meagre technical abilities ... so I try to

observe, praise, and get the hell out of the way." Over the years, Phil could not have been

prouder than when he listened to Avery play.

Phil was a voracious reader, especially political history. Never at a loss for words, Phil wrote

copy for The Great Alaska Catalog Company, which Jackie founded. Phil dabbled in community

theatre in Olympia and Juneau. He performed blues and country music at the Alaska Folk

Festival in Juneau as recently as April 2018 and at many open mic events in Juneau and Seattle

over nearly 50 years. He also wrote songs. A Juneau Empire article about the Mountainside

Open Mic Night at the Rookery (10/30/18) said that Phil "... performed a ditty about his inability

to free himself from the clutches of songwriting clichés and ended up with a surprisingly

velveteen Barry White impression."

Phil is survived by and missed deeply by Avery as well as four siblings-Cynthia (Olympia),

Erik (Olympia), Craig (Wasilla), and Irene (Seattle)- six nieces and nephews, and a wide

circle of friends and musicians who also deeply miss him. Phil was predeceased by both

parents and ex-wife Jackie.

A celebration of life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3rd, at Phil and Avery's home

at 20123 Glacier Hwy.

Remembrance gifts may be sent to the Avery Stewart College Savings Plan, c/o 2809 Yelm

