Longtime Auke Bay resident Philip Norman Stewart passed away unexpectedly at his home in
early September. Born in Seattle on September 8, 1952, Phil was the son of Lou and Helen
Stewart. The Stewarts moved from Seattle to Olympia in 1962. Phil graduated from Olympia
High School in 1970. In high school and college, Phil ran track and cross country and studied
violin. He played in the Tacoma Youth Symphony and participated in the 1970 International
Festival of Youth Orchestras in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Around that time, he began playing
guitar, and never stopped.
Phil attended Centralia Community College, The Evergreen State College, and the University of
Washington. He hitchhiked to Mexico on an extended trip with his brother Erik. He worked as a
lifeguard in Washington State parks for several summers. He also served a stringed instrument
building apprenticeship and worked for a boatbuilding company in Washington state.
Phil moved to Alaska in the 1980s, working on fishing boats for many years, and was also a
journeyman carpenter, renowned for his cabinetry skills. He married Jackie Jones in 1986 and
transformed their little cabin in the woods to a full-fledged home, welcoming their son Avery in
1995.
Phil passed his love of playing guitar on to Avery. In 2008, Phil wrote to family, "I'm so happy to
help and encourage Avery [but] he's far outstripped my meagre technical abilities ... so I try to
observe, praise, and get the hell out of the way." Over the years, Phil could not have been
prouder than when he listened to Avery play.
Phil was a voracious reader, especially political history. Never at a loss for words, Phil wrote
copy for The Great Alaska Catalog Company, which Jackie founded. Phil dabbled in community
theatre in Olympia and Juneau. He performed blues and country music at the Alaska Folk
Festival in Juneau as recently as April 2018 and at many open mic events in Juneau and Seattle
over nearly 50 years. He also wrote songs. A Juneau Empire article about the Mountainside
Open Mic Night at the Rookery (10/30/18) said that Phil "... performed a ditty about his inability
to free himself from the clutches of songwriting clichés and ended up with a surprisingly
velveteen Barry White impression."
Phil is survived by and missed deeply by Avery as well as four siblings-Cynthia (Olympia),
Erik (Olympia), Craig (Wasilla), and Irene (Seattle)- six nieces and nephews, and a wide
circle of friends and musicians who also deeply miss him. Phil was predeceased by both
parents and ex-wife Jackie.
A celebration of life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3rd, at Phil and Avery's home
at 20123 Glacier Hwy.
Remembrance gifts may be sent to the Avery Stewart College Savings Plan, c/o 2809 Yelm
Highway SE, Olympia, WA 98501.
Published in The Juneau Empire from Oct. 17 to Nov. 16, 2019