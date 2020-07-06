On June 4, 2020, Phil Fagerstrom peacefully passed away at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute in Portland, Oregon as a result of complications from a bone marrow transplant for leukemia. Phil, 64, was strong until the end while his family traveled to Oregon to be by his side. He was a much-loved father, husband, brother, son, and friend to many.
Phil was born in Juneau, Alaska, to Kent and Donna Fagerstrom, the third of five children (Stephen, David, Phil, Mark, and Darla). Throughout his life, Phil carried a deep love for Alaska and adventure, and next to his fierce love of family and friendship, he loved nothing more than exploring Alaska's land, air and water. An avid hunter, fisherman, diver, and pilot, he immersed himself in nature, and lived to help others discover the joy of these experiences as well.
In addition to being friends with half the population of Juneau, it was not uncommon for him to arrive home with a truckload of wet and muddy traveling hikers in need of a hot meal and a place to dry out, who would leave after an unplanned weekend of flying, boating, and fishing along with a new life-long friend in Phil. He found true joy in blessing others and believed that joy was meant to be shared.
After a self-described colorful youth, Phil found the Lord. He spent the rest of his time on earth following his father's advice to "live for the Lord, rule your spirit, and give it all you've got." In a stroke of luck and divine intervention, in 1982 Phil met Kathy, the woman who would become his wife of 37 years. In Kathy, Phil found his best friend and soulmate. Together they created a life of adventure, generosity and passion for their family, children (Christopher, Angela, Torsten, and Billy Palmer), and many friends.
Phil owned and operated Arctic Contractors for over three decades, before retiring so that he could focus on the more important things in life, such as: fly fishing for steelhead; flying to as many mountain lakes as possible throughout Southeast Alaska in his little red Cessna; and sharing his passion for these adventures with family and friends. Phil was always ready to go hunting or fishing. He knew how to work hard, and when that time was over instead of simply playing hard, it was adventuring hard.
Phil was preceded in death by his father Kent, his brothers David and Stephen, and his beloved son Christopher. However, for Phil, a man of God, he simply joined these men in heaven and will wait for the rest of us. Phil is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter Angela Holmes (husband Ken and daughter Heidi), son Torsten (wife Lillian and daughter Audriana), son Billy Palmer (fiancée Shale Kibby), mother Donna, brother Mark (wife Jennifer, children Tyler, Stephanie and Nicholas), sister Darla Verfurth (husband Jim, children Brett, Stephen, Michael and Jordan), daughter-in-law Rachele Holom (wife of Christopher), and cousins as close as brothers (Brent, Darin and Arland Fagerstrom, and Kevin Bradford).
Many know that Phil was a born storyteller, with a knack for sharing the humor of his many adventures and misadventures. The family is collecting stories, memories and photos. We ask anyone who has been blessed by Phil to send these items to his daughter Angela Holmes at philfagerstromstories@gmail.com
for compilation. Cards may be mailed to P.O. Box 021138, Juneau, Alaska 99802.
As a man of God, Phil would want everyone to know they are a beloved son or daughter of God whose unconditional love, grace, and mercy awaits them. For friends and family, he would want you to find solace in joy-filled memories, remember in the light of eternity our time apart is just a vapor, and through the Jesus our Lord and Savior we will see each other again.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Juneau, Alaska.