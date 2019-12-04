Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Quintin Abella Saceda. View Sign Service Information Viewing 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM Alaskan Memorial Park Juneau , AK View Map Rosary 5:30 PM Alaskan Memorial Park Juneau , AK View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Send Flowers Obituary

Quintin Abella Saceda was born in Cebu City, Philippines on October 18, 1942, to Pedro Pacana Saceda and Maximina Abella Saceda. Quintin passed away peacefully in his home on November 29, 2019. As a child growing up in the Philippines, his favorite past times were playing basketball & joining chicken fight competitions, And while in Juneau he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and playing Bingo with his many friends every day.



Quintin is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cecille Saceda, and his daughters Wenonah Carrillo (Alex Jr Carrillo), Norma Gina Daan; his two sons Jordan Saceda & Jonathan Saceda (Maria Saceda); grandchildren, ACJ, Marial & Alwen Carrillo, Amahli & Quino Saceda; and his siblings, Severino Saceda and Paz Speer; and many other family members in the United States and Philippines. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Pedro & Maximina Saceda; siblings, Alfonsa, Lucindo, Pablo, Edelberto, Nicandro Saceda & Gregoria Jenkins.



Throughout his life, Quintin was known for his sense of humor and his dedication to help others. Friends and family would come to Quintin for healing (Hilot) when someone experienced physical injuries. Quintin was an active board member of the Filipino Community of Juneau, and was a loving and dedicated family man who provided for his family.



In 2004, Quintin retired from the Bartlett Regional Hospital with 20 years of service to become a full time grandfather to his many grandchildren; and also became a great grandfather to his great granddaughter Aleyah Nicole Carrillo.



For those who would like to pay their respects, a viewing will take place on Friday, December 6th from 3-9 PM at the Alaskan Memorial Park in Juneau. A rosary prayer will commence at 5:30 PM. With the funeral mass service being offered at Noon on Monday, December 9th at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.



Published in The Juneau Empire from Dec. 4, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020

