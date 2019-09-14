Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Juneau Moose Family Center Send Flowers Obituary

Randy Storey, a long time resident of Juneau, left us unexpectedly on August 30th, 2019. His big loving heart just gave out and he will be missed by all who knew him. Randy was born in Port Angeles, Washington on October 14, 1954 and moved to Alaska in 1963.



His parents Herbert and Evon (Wohlfiel) Storey preceded him in death. He is survived by his son Nick (Katie) Storey, sister Karen (Ron) Davies, niece Darcie (Travis) Siebel, and nephew Mark Davies. He is also survived by his longtime partner, friend, and soulmate, Dianna Cooper and her daughters, Brittnie (Josh) and grandson Cameron, and Tesla (Patrick) who he thought of as his own.



Randy worked for the Alaska Marine Highway until his retirement 4 years ago. He was active in many local organizations, including HOG (Harley Owners Group), Dip Sticks, and Panhandlers. He was an avid bowler and a marvelous karaoke singer and shared those talents often at the Eagles, Moose, Travel Lodge, and Sandbar. He was known to encourage and lift up others that were less talented in those areas. He was so proud of his new home and liked to brag about the garage having more square footage than the actual house. He loved having a place for all his "toys" and was busy getting his "man cave" fixed up the way he wanted it. On nice days one always looked forward to seeing which car he would be touring the roads of Juneau in.



A celebration of Randy's life will be held at the Juneau Moose Family Center on September 21, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00PM. Come ready to share your favorite stories. Randy was a "soft touch" when it came to donating to the kids for their school programs and to our first responders. The family has suggested in lieu of flowers you consider a donation to these types of local organizations.



Randy Storey, a long time resident of Juneau, left us unexpectedly on August 30th, 2019. His big loving heart just gave out and he will be missed by all who knew him. Randy was born in Port Angeles, Washington on October 14, 1954 and moved to Alaska in 1963.His parents Herbert and Evon (Wohlfiel) Storey preceded him in death. He is survived by his son Nick (Katie) Storey, sister Karen (Ron) Davies, niece Darcie (Travis) Siebel, and nephew Mark Davies. He is also survived by his longtime partner, friend, and soulmate, Dianna Cooper and her daughters, Brittnie (Josh) and grandson Cameron, and Tesla (Patrick) who he thought of as his own.Randy worked for the Alaska Marine Highway until his retirement 4 years ago. He was active in many local organizations, including HOG (Harley Owners Group), Dip Sticks, and Panhandlers. He was an avid bowler and a marvelous karaoke singer and shared those talents often at the Eagles, Moose, Travel Lodge, and Sandbar. He was known to encourage and lift up others that were less talented in those areas. He was so proud of his new home and liked to brag about the garage having more square footage than the actual house. He loved having a place for all his "toys" and was busy getting his "man cave" fixed up the way he wanted it. On nice days one always looked forward to seeing which car he would be touring the roads of Juneau in.A celebration of Randy's life will be held at the Juneau Moose Family Center on September 21, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00PM. Come ready to share your favorite stories. Randy was a "soft touch" when it came to donating to the kids for their school programs and to our first responders. The family has suggested in lieu of flowers you consider a donation to these types of local organizations. Published in The Juneau Empire from Sept. 14 to Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close